Southwest Shares Flight Path Plans for 2024 Total Eclipse

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines (WN) is celebrating today’s annular solar eclipse by announcing flights that will operate in the direct and partial paths of the celestial event. The airline’s meteorology and network planning teams have identified the best opportunities for passengers to potentially view the eclipse from the sky.

The next total solar eclipse is scheduled for April 8, 2024, and WN has scheduled flights in several U.S. states where the path of totality will pass, including Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Ohio, and Texas, among others.

Southwest’s network and schedule planners modeled the operational day against projections of the umbra and penumbra—shadows cast by the moon’s eclipse of the sun.

The flights listed below have the greatest view of the eclipse next April:

Southwest Flight #1252: departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:45 p.m. CDT for Pittsburgh

Southwest Flight #1721: departs Austin at 12:50 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis

Southwest Flight #1910: departs St. Louis at 1:20 p.m. CDT for Houston (Hobby)

The following flights may also cross the path of totality during their scheduled operating time:

Southwest Flight #955 departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:50 p.m. CDT for Chicago (Midway)

Southwest Flight #506: departs Milwaukee at 1:05 p.m. CDT for Dallas (Love Field)

Southwest Flight #1734: departs Houston (Hobby) at 1:35 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis

Southwest Flight #1682: departs Chicago (Midway) at 1:30 p.m. CDT for Austin

Southwest flight #3108: departs Nashville at 1:40 p.m. CDT for Dallas (Love Field)

“Today’s annular solar eclipse was an exciting sneak peek of the total solar eclipse occurring next year, and our meteorology and network planning teams identified the best opportunities for a potential view of this breathtaking sight,” said David Dillahunt, Chief Meteorologist at Southwest Airlines.

Dillahunt added, “With our flight schedule, we’re able to offer hundreds of seats in the sky to view the eclipse, and we look forward to showcasing our hospitality on this day while celebrating with our customers.”

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES N8639B BOEING 737-8H4(WL). Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways