Southwest Airlines Orders 108 More Boeing 737 MAX Jets
Airlines Boeing

Southwest Airlines Orders 108 More Boeing 737 MAX Jets

N7204U, Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7 MAX @KRNT. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

DALLAS — Boeing and Southwest Airlines (WN) have announced that the Dallas-based airline is increasing its commitment to the 737 MAX family by ordering 108 737-7s. This order supports WN’s modernization strategy and provides flexibility for future fleet expansion.

As per the airline’s just-released third-quarter results, it has revised its plans for aircraft deliveries and retirements in 2023. It now intends to receive around 85 Boeing 737-8 aircraft and retire 41 Boeing 737-700 aircraft. Despite these changes, WN still aims to end the year with a total of 814 aircraft. This marks an adjustment from its previous plan, which involved approximately 70 Boeing 737-8 deliveries and 26 737-700 retirements.

In the third quarter of 2023, the operating revenues of the company reached a record high of US$6.5 billion, representing a 4.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. However, in the third quarter of 2023, RASM (Revenue per Available Seat Mile) decreased by 6.8% year-over-year, which falls towards the lower end of the carrier’s previous guidance range. This decrease can be attributed to lower-than-expected close-in bookings.

N8886C, Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-8 MAX @KBFI. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways
N8886C, Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-8 MAX @KBFI. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Southwest and the Boeing 737 MAX

Southwest has a long history with Boeing, dating back over 50 years, and recognizes the efficiencies and cost savings of a single fleet. The 737 family has played a crucial role in Southwest’s growth, and the airline has already placed over 300 orders for the 737-7, bringing its total orderbook to more than 500 737 MAX jets. Once certified, the 737-7 will join the WN all-Boeing 737 fleet.

The Boeing 737-7 offers the longest range in its class, capable of flying up to 3,800 nautical miles and accommodating up to 172 passengers. In addition to its range, the 737 MAX family provides enhanced environmental performance, allowing carriers to reduce fuel consumption compared to previous generations of airplanes. The 737 MAX is also quieter, resulting in a smaller noise footprint than the older jets it replaces.

With this commitment increase, the airline, with the world’s largest all-Boeing, all-737 fleet, underscores that it will continue to rely on the 737 MAX family.

Featured image: N7204U, Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7 MAX @KRNT. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airbus, Airlines

Spirit Airlines Grounds 25 A320 Family Aircraft

October 27, 2023
United Airlines N668UA Boeing 767-322(ER). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways
Airlines, Routes

United Unveils Largest-yet Transatlantic Summer Schedule

October 26, 2023
Japan Airlines JA703J Boeing 777-200(ER).
Airlines, Boeing

Japan Airlines to Retire Its Last Boeing 777-200ER

October 26, 2023
Lufthansa D-AIMC Airbus A380.
Airlines, Routes

Lufthansa Brings Back A380 Thailand-Germany Route

October 26, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X