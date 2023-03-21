SAUDIA Announces 25 New International Destinations

DALLAS — SAUDIA (SV) and flyadeal plan to expand the SAUDIA Group Network by 25 new international destinations in 2023. All new routes are expected to launch in 2023. The airline will soon release additional schedule information for the announced destinations.

SAUDIA Group Director General, H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar commented on the international network expansion, “SAUDIA Group has been carrying the kingdom’s ambitions, values and traditions across every corner of its network, as it flies the nation’s flag around the world. These new destinations will offer greater access and choices to our guests. Given the increase in demand for international travel, this is the right time to expand our global network in new, exciting ways.”

Saudi Arabian Airlines HZ-ASF Airbus A320 (SkyTeam Livery). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

New Destinations in 2023

Beijing, China

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Djibouti

Chittagong, Bangladesh

Johannesburg, South Africa

Kano, Nigeria

Baghdad, Iraq

London Gatwick, United Kingdom

Nice, France

Lisbon, Portugal

Malaga, Spain

Mykonos, Greece Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt

Tbilisi, Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan

Trabzon, Turkey

Izmir, Turkey

Antalya, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey

Sarajevo, Bosnia

Heraklion, Greece

Rhodes, Greece

Larnaca, Cyprus

Tivat, Montenegro

HZ-AK43 Saudia Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Your Ticket Your Visa

“Your Ticket Your Visa” was introduced by the airline in January. By connecting transit visas and flight tickets through a digital integration system, the first-of-its-kind service gives visitors even easier access to the Kingdom.

With the new service, which is available at all of the Kingdom’s international airports, visitors will be able to stay for up to 96 hours and travel the country as well as perform the Umrah. The transit visa can be issued more quickly and linked to an SV flight ticket thanks to the digital integration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On September 23, 2017, Saudi National Day, flyadeal’s first flight from Jeddah to Riyadh took off. With 10,000 seats sold in the first 24 hours of going on sale, it was the first airline in the world to launch exclusively through digital channels.

SAUDIA’s fleet includes142 aircraft: the B787-9, B777-300ER, Airbus A320-200, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330-300. Beginning with a flight from Jeddah to Riyadh, the low-cost carrier’s network now spans 27 seasonal, international, and domestic destinations.

Featured image: Ratchapon Pipitsombat/Airways