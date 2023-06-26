SalamAir Expands Route Network with Fujairah

DALLAS — Oman-based SalamAir (OV) has introduced its new routes from Muscat (MCT) to Fujairah (FJR). Flights are starting on July 12, 2023, on Mondays and Wednesdays, four times a week.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “The introduction of Fujairah to our destination network is part of our strategic plan to expand our reach within the regional routes we offer. We are certain that this new route will be a popular choice for all travelers, especially given the convenient connections from Fujairah to some of our most sought-after destinations on the network, and we look forward to welcoming our guests on board our flights to and from Fujairah.”

The airline’s new destinations from FJR and MCT will include Riyadh (RUH), Bangkok (BKK), Phuket (HKT), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Tehran (IKA), Karachi (KHI), and many more.

Photo: SalamAir

SalamAir

SalamAir was founded in 2016, but started its operations on 30 January 2023, with a hub at MCT, Oman. OV is the Middle Eastern region’s fastest-growing airline, with 39 destinations across 13 countries.

The last time we heard from the Omani LCC, it announced that it had reached a dry leasing commitment with Avolon for three Airbus A330-900s. The letter of intent was signed on June 19 at the 2023 Paris Air Show, fuelling the expansion ambitions of the Muscat-based airline.

The OV A330-900s will feature a dual-class configuration carrying 365 passengers in economy class and 12 in premium class seats. In a similar fashion to European LCC Condor (DE), OV will also include lie-flat seats on the widebody jet despite defining itself as a “value-for-money” airline.

The airline’s current fleet consists of six Airbus A320neos and five A321neos. The carrier also has an Embraer E190-E2 and a few A320/A321neos on order. These strategic decisions led to an average aircraft age of five years.

Featured image: Christian Winter/Airways