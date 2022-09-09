Ryanair to Withdraw Aircraft from Brussels Airport

DALLAS – In response to a dispute over increased fees and a new flight tax, Ryanair (FR) has threatened to remove its aircraft from a Brussels airport (BRU).

On Wednesday, chief executive Michael O’Leary made the announcement during a news conference in the Belgian capital.

The CEO said that FR will take its two planes away from BRU in Zaventem from the end of this month until at least March 2023 due to a planned increase in fees there as well as the implementation of a flight tax.

According to Mr. O’Leary, Zaventem charges four to five times as much as Brussels South Charleroi Airport (CRL), Brussels’ other major airport. Depending on the location, the Belgian federal government established a flight tax in April that ranged from €2 to €10 (£1.70 to £8.70).

Until the airport lowers its fees and eliminates the “crazy and discriminatory” flight tax, Mr. O’Leary stated, FR would not return to Zaventem. As a result, the airline will cancel hundreds of flights until at least spring.

As reported by Belgian newspaper De Standaard, O’Leary said, “This winter is going to be extremely challenging, with higher fuel costs, so an increase in airport charges like in Zaventem is not sustainable.”

The CEO added that his airline plans to move its 80-strong staff based in Zaventem to CRL – where the airline has 15 planes – or other airports in neighboring countries “at less cost.”

Ryanair employs at least 60 flight attendants and 10 pilots at BRU, according to Belgian television VRT.

Featured image: Ryanair became the launch customer of the 737 MAX 200 when it placed an order for 200 in December 2014. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.