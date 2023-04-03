Ryanair Adds Nine UK Domestic Routes as Passenger Numbers Soar

DALLAS – Following the 50% reduction in Air Passenger Duty Tax (APD) by the UK government from April 1, 2023, Ryanair (FR) has announced nine new domestic routes for the 2023 summer schedule.

The Dublin (DUB) based carrier will launch flights from Belfast International Airport (BFS) to Cardiff (CWL), Edinburgh (EDI), East Midlands (EMA), Manchester (MAN) and London Stansted (STN). The airline will fly from Edinburgh to Bournemouth (BOH), Newquay (NQY) and STN. NQY will also be linked to STN.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS (EI-DHP). Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways.

Direct Response to APD

Speaking of the new services, the airlines Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said, “Ryanair is pleased to announce nine new domestic UK routes in direct response to the UK Govt’s 50% reduction in UK APD from tomorrow, April 1. Reducing APD will result in market growth in the UK, and these new routes show just that with 74 weekly flights scheduled across Belfast, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Edinburgh. East Midlands, London, Manchester, and Newquay representing 95% growth on our UK domestic schedule compared to last Summer.

“While the halving of APD on domestic flights from Apr ‘23 has allowed Ryanair to add more domestic routes to our UK schedule for Summer ’23, if we are to continue to grow and drive traffic/tourism recovery for the UK, the UK Govt should immediately scrap APD for all travel and provide incentives for airlines like Ryanair to stimulate growth and recovery for the entire UK market.”

Meanwhile, Ryanair has also announced its highest-ever passenger numbers for the financial year to March 2023. The airline flew 168.6 million passengers, 20 million more than it carried pre-pandemic.

Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (9H-QBC). Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways.