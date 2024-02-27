Porter Airlines Expands Newfoundland Routes for Summer Travelers

DALLAS — Porter Airlines (PD) is set to enhance the travel experience for Newfoundland passengers this summer by introducing new routes and services.

Porter is launching the only nonstop flight between Ottawa (YOW) and St. John’s (YYT), a route the airline says no Canadian carrier has served for the past five years. This development will also establish Ottawa as a hub for convenient connections to various destinations across Canada and the U.S., including popular cities like Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Orlando, Boston, and New York.

The Ottawa-St. John’s route will be operated by the Embraer E195-E2 starting June 6, a state-of-the-art aircraft known for its quietness and comfort. With a seating configuration of two-by-two, passengers can enjoy the absence of middle seats and fast and complimentary WiFi throughout the journey.

In addition to the Ottawa-St. John’s route, the Canadian carrier will introduce Deer Lake (YDF) as a new destination, connecting it with Halifax (YHZ). From June 4, travelers can enjoy daily roundtrip flights between these locations. PD’s always-reliable De Havilland Dash 8-400 will serve the Halifax-Deer Lake route.

Porter Airlines (C-GKQA) Bombardier Dash 8-Q400. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Flight Schedule

The flight schedule for the new routes is as follows (all local times):

Ottawa – St. John’s:

Departure: 2:10 p.m.

Arrival: 6:25 p.m.

Flights begin on June 6, 2024

St. John’s – Ottawa:

Departure: 6:00 a.m.

Arrival: 7:45 a.m.

Flights begin on June 6, 2024

Halifax – Deer Lake:

Departure: 12:45 p.m.

Arrival: 2:43 p.m.

Flights begin on June 4, 2024

Deer Lake – Halifax:

Departure: 3:25 p.m.

Arrival: 4:30 p.m.

Flights begin on June 4, 2024

Porter offers its usual amenities and services for all passengers’ comfort and convenience. These include no middle seats, complimentary premium snacks, and free beer and wine on all flights. Passengers can upgrade to PorterReserve for additional legroom and priority boarding and enjoy fresh and healthy meals on longer jet flights.

Featured image: Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 jet. Photo: Porter Airlines