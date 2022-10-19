Porter Airlines, Air Transat Launch Codeshare

DALLAS – Canadian carriers Porter Airlines (PD) and Air Transat (TS) have officially launched their new bilateral codeshare agreement. Customers will be able to book flights for departure from November 2.

This will see TS add its code to domestic flights operated by Porter from Toronto City (YTZ) and Halifax (YHZ) to Montreal (YUL)

Porter will also add its PD flight code to TS flights from YUL. Customers will be able to connect to TS services across Europe, including Lisbon, London and Paris, this winter. The codeshare will be rolled out on other domestic routes across Canada and connections to the United States later this year. However, some of these are subject to regulatory approval.

Earlier this year TS announced a transatlantic codeshare with WestJet (WS). This saw the WS flight code being added to TS flights to/from Croatia, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

TS Airbus A321-200. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways.

Company Comments

Michèle Barre, Air Transat’s Vice President, Network, Revenue Management and Pricing, said of the agreement, “We are delighted that our codeshare agreement with Porter Airlines is taking off. Our respective networks are highly complementary, with Porter serving Toronto and Halifax, and Air Transat serving some 15 countries. This will provide both our passengers with an expanded, yet seamless experience, and is perfectly in line with Air Transat’s strategy initiated earlier this year to develop our network through alliances.”

Meanwhile, Porter Airlines’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Jackson said, “We have found an ideal partner in Air Transat to launch Porter’s first codeshare agreement. Connecting passengers in two of our most important markets, Toronto and Halifax, with Air Transat’s European and North American network is a great benefit. This is just the beginning, as we intend to expand Porter’s own network to create many more travel opportunities between our two airlines.”

Featured Image: Porter Airlines Dash 8-Q400 (C-GKQA). Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways.