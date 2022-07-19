FIA2022: Porter Airlines Increases E195-E2 Orders to 50

FARNBOROUGH – With a definitive commitment for 20 more E2 aircraft made during the 2022 Farnborough Air Show, Porter Airlines (PD) has expanded its E195-E2 order book.

The deal, with a list price value of US$1.56bn, brings the airline’s orders with Embraer to a total of up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft, with 50 firm commitments and 50 purchase rights. In 2021, PD ordered 30 Embraer E195-E2 jets, with purchase rights for a further 50 aircraft, worth US$5.82bn at list price, with all options exercised.

The Canadian carrier said the latest order raises its total backlog to fifty firm E195-E2s with options for another fifty, according to a joint statement with Embraer (EMB, Sao Jose dos Campos).

Image: Embraer

Delivery Dates, Destinations

Porter is on target to begin receiving its first E2 aircraft in the second half of 2022 as the E2’s North American launch operator. It plans to use the E195-E2s on flights from Toronto Pearson (YYZ), Halifax (YHZ), Ottawa International (YOW), and Montréal Trudeau (YUL) to business and vacation locations across Canada, the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Porter Airlines currently flies to 18 destinations in eastern Canada and the northeastern US from its hub in Toronto City Centre (YTC) using a fleet of 29 Dash 8-400 aircraft, all of which are manufactured by De Havilland Aircraft of Canada.

Featured image: Embraer