July 19, 2022
FIA2022: Porter Airlines Increases E195-E2 Orders to 50
Airlines Embraer FIA2022

FIA2022: Porter Airlines Increases E195-E2 Orders to 50

FARNBOROUGH – With a definitive commitment for 20 more E2 aircraft made during the 2022 Farnborough Air Show, Porter Airlines (PD) has expanded its E195-E2 order book.

The deal, with a list price value of US$1.56bn, brings the airline’s orders with Embraer to a total of up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft, with 50 firm commitments and 50 purchase rights. In 2021, PD ordered 30 Embraer E195-E2 jets, with purchase rights for a further 50 aircraft, worth US$5.82bn at list price, with all options exercised.

The Canadian carrier said the latest order raises its total backlog to fifty firm E195-E2s with options for another fifty, according to a joint statement with Embraer (EMB, Sao Jose dos Campos).

Image: Embraer

Delivery Dates, Destinations

Porter is on target to begin receiving its first E2 aircraft in the second half of 2022 as the E2’s North American launch operator. It plans to use the E195-E2s on flights from Toronto Pearson (YYZ), Halifax (YHZ), Ottawa International (YOW), and Montréal Trudeau (YUL) to business and vacation locations across Canada, the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Porter Airlines currently flies to 18 destinations in eastern Canada and the northeastern US from its hub in Toronto City Centre (YTC) using a fleet of 29 Dash 8-400 aircraft, all of which are manufactured by De Havilland Aircraft of Canada.

Featured image: Embraer

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter and visual artist; grammar geek, an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature, and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airbus, Airlines, FIA2022

FIA2022: Delta Air Lines Increases A220 Order to

July 19, 2022
ATR, FIA2022

FIA2022: ATR Signs Three ATR 72-600, 42-600 Turboprop

July 19, 2022
Airshows, FIA2022, Future Flight, Innovation

FIA2022: Boom Supersonic Reveals Refined Overture Design

July 19, 2022
Boeing, Business / Finance, FIA2022

FIA2022: Aviation Capital Group Orders 12 Boeing 737

July 19, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X

SPIN TO WIN!

  • Get a discount coupon valid for our magazine subscription plans!
  • One (1) spin per email.
Try Your Luck!
Never
Remind later
No thanks