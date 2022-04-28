Air Transat, WestJet Launch Transatlantic Codeshare

DALLAS – Today, Canada’s third and second-largest carriers, Air Transat (TS) and WestJet (WS), launched a new transatlantic codeshare.

WestJet’s “WS” code is now activated for sale on select TS-operated flights to/from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, and Croatia. On May 4, 2022, Air Transat’s “TS” code will be activated on select WS flights, and from that date, TS will also offer itineraries connecting select WS flights with TS European destinations.

Airline customers now have more alternatives for transatlantic travel and will benefit from conveniences such as a single payment for connecting flights, the opportunity to check-in for all flights at their first departure, and luggage checked through to their final destination.

Air Transat and WestJet codeshare ticket sales will be available via the airlines’ websites and call centers, as well as major GDS systems and travel agencies, once operational. Connections via Montreal and Toronto are now available for flight dates beginning May 17, 2022.

C-GTSR Air Transat Airbus A330-200. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Transatlantic Routings

Via the Montreal and Toronto links, TS and WS will both operate the following transatlantic routes, subject to connectivity between their planned flights.

Air Transat-operated flights with “WS” codeshare include destinations in France (Bordeaux, Marseille, Nantes, Nice), Italy (Lamezia, Rome), Spain (Malaga), Portugal (Faro), Switzerland (Basel-Mulhouse), and Croatia (Zagreb).

WestJet-operated flights with “TS” codeshare include destinations in Deer Lake, St. John’s, Halifax, Sydney, Fredericton, Moncton, Charlottetown, Montreal, Quebec City, London-On, Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Boston, and N.Y. LaGuardia.

WestJet C-GWSV Boeing 737-800 (Disney Frozen Livery) KIAH. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Comments from Air Transat, WestJet Officials

“We are very excited to launch this codeshare agreement with WestJet,” said Michèle Barre, Vice President, Network, Revenue Management and Pricing at Air Transat.

“The complementarity of our respective networks allows us to offer more alternatives to our customers, providing them with a quality and affordable product. This partnership is part of Air Transat’s development strategy, enhancing our long-standing presence in the transatlantic market.”

“This new codeshare with Air Transat complements our growing global network, allowing WestJet to offer guests exciting new destinations in Europe,” said John Weatherill, Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet. “As our guests return to travel, these new options will connect North America and Europe in new ways and benefit guests on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Featured image: WestJet C-GWSV Boeing 737-800. Photo: Max Langley/Airways