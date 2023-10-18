New London Heathrow CEO Promises Stronger Hub

DALLAS — The United Kingdom’s largest airport, London’s Heathrow (LHR), has a new Chief Executive Officer: Thomas Woldbye. According to UK Aviation News, Mr. Woldbye promises a stronger hub, delivering sustainability and growth.

Mr. Woldbye succeeds John Holland-Kaye, who led the airport for nine years. LHR is facing hub challenges from major airports in Europe such as Paris Charles De Gaulle (CDG) and Istanbul Grand Airport (IAG), both of which have seen significant increases in hub traffic.

One of the first major projects the new CEO will tackle is overseeing the security upgrades across the airport as well as a new baggage system for Queen’s Terminal, Terminal 2. The airport is also committed to improving service for passengers over the next three years.

Mr. Woldbye will also review the plans for Heathrow’s third runway, following the resumption of air travel after COVID-19. The third runway and new terminals (LHR currently has four) may still be crucial elements of LHR’s plans to build capacity in the future.

LHH’s Air Traffic Control Tower. Photo: London Heathrow

Comments from New CEO

Speaking about his new role, Mr. Woldbye said, “The UK already has a hub airport that is the envy of much of the world. As I spend my first days getting to know the colleagues and Team Heathrow partners who make it a success, I’m looking for how we can make Heathrow even better for our customers and the British economy.”

Heathrow began as a small airfield in 1929 but quickly grew into a larger airport after World War II. It is the largest of six airports serving the greater London area, including Gatwick (LGW), London City Airport (LCY), Luton (LTN), Stansted (STN), and Southend (SEN).

The busiest year ever recorded at LHR, was 2019 when 80.9 million passengers traveled through the airport. It serves 89 airlines flying to 214 destinations in 84 countries.

Featured image: London Heathrow Airport Terminal Five. Photo: LHR