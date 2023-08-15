MIAT Becomes New Boeing 787 Operator

DALLAS – The flag carrier of Mongolia, MIAT Mongolian Airlines (OM), has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft. With the arrival of the new-generation jet, the airline starts a new phase of fleet transition, enabling a cleaner and more cost-efficient operation of long-haul flights, mainly to Europe and Southeast Asia.

The first airframe, registered as EI-MGL, joined the fleet this month as part of a dry-lease agreement with the company AerCap, signed back in May 2023. The deal included the upcoming delivery of a second unit during the first quarter 2024.

The Dreamliner’s arrival will allow MIAT to perform a transition phase, which will see the retirement of the Boeing 767-300ER that plays today the role of serving the long-haul flights to Frankfurt (FRA), Seoul (ICN), and Istanbul (IST).

The 787-9 will carry up to 292 passengers in a three-class configuration. A long-haul Premium Economy product will be introduced, offering 36 seats. The Business Class cabin will be extended to 30 seats, the largest in the entire fleet.

The only MIAT Boeing 767-300ER remaining in operation is just 10.3 years old and will be retired after the full incorporation of the Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

About MIAT Mongolian Airlines

Mongolia’s national and state-owned airline was founded in 1954, and since its creation, it has served as an essential piece for the country’s international recognition. Mongolia is landlocked between Russia and China, so maintaining an airline to import goods is crucial for the nation.

MIAT’s route network consists of 20 destinations, with all flights originating from Ulaanbaatar International Airport (UBN), the capital city of Mongolia.

From those routes, the most important links are the six-weekly connection with Frankfurt-Main (FRA), Istanbul (IST), and Tokyo-Narita (NRT), all important hubs for Star Alliance member airlines.

To serve the network, OM operates a shy fleet of just eight aircraft, almost entirely across Boeing family aircraft, including the Boeing 757, 767, and, more recently, the Boeing 737 and 787. As part of its regional fleet, the airline operates a single Bombardier CRJ-200 airframe leased from CemAir, registered as ZS-CMF.

Featured image: MIAT Mongolian Airlines.