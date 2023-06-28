Omni Air International Leases Boeing 767 to MIAT Mongolian Airlines

DALLAS – Omni Air International (OY), the US charter carrier, has announced that it has commenced operations for MIAT Mongolian Airlines (OM). The new ACMI service agreement will see OY operate scheduled flights between Asia and Europe, from June 20, until August 14, 2023.

Omni will provide a single Boeing 767-300ER. Based at the Mongolian flag carriers Chinggis Khaan International Airport (UBN) in Ulaanbaatar, it will fly to both Frankfurt (FRA), Germany and Istanbul (IST), Turkey, three times per week.

Omni Air International Boeing 767-300 CYVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.

Incoming 787s

“We are pleased that MIAT has selected Omni’s Airline Capacity Management Integration services to maintain their route network during the peak summer season while they await delivery of a Boeing 787-9 aircraft,” said Robert Jared, vice president of business planning and strategy at Omni.

“This is an example of how our revolutionary 360-degree solution makes it easy for airlines to augment their fleet on short notice and with no disruption in service.”

MIAT signed a lease agreement with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for a pair of Boeing 787-9s in 2019. However, production issues have led to several delays in delivery, including OM’s examples, hence the ACMI agreement with OY.

The airline plans to use the Dreamliner to launch routes to Shanghai (PVG), Ho Chi Minh City (SGO), Singapore (SIN) and San Francisco (SFO). The SFO service is subject to FAA approval and would become the airline’s first US service.

Featured Image: MIAT Mongolian Airways Boeing 767-34G(ER). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.