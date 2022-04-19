Manchester Airport to Fully Reopen Terminal 3

DALLAS – Manchester Airport (MAN) will fully reopen Terminal 3 this week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK’s second-largest airport has announced that, in order to satisfy increased demand for flights following the relaxation of travel restrictions earlier this year, Terminal 3, the airport’s smallest terminal, will re-open fully this week on Friday, April 22.

The terminal had only been partially reopened since March 27.

Ryanair at MAN. Photo: Pablo González de León/Airways

Terminal 3 Airlines

Following the announcement of the terminal’s reopening, the airport stated that all passengers flying with Aurigny (GR), British Airways (BA), Eastern Airways (T3), Iberia Express (IB), Loganair (LM), Ryanair (FR), and Vueling (VY) should now check-in at the T3 entrance, and all arrivals will also exit from the T3 building.

Despite the fact that the UK government has officially lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions, MAN is reminding passengers to verify the guidance for the nation they are visiting prior to departure.

According to MAN, hundreds of jobs are available across the airport site to meet the increased passenger demand.

Featured image: Manchester Airport Terminal 3. Photo: MAN