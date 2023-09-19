Maldivian, ATR Sign Firm Order for New Aircraft

DALLAS — Maldivian (Q2), the national airline of the Maldives, and regional aircraft manufacturer ATR have entered into a firm order for two ATR 42-600 aircraft. These state-of-the-art aircraft, known for their high efficiency, will join the airline’s existing regional fleet, which includes two ATR 72-600 and one ATR 42-600 aircraft.

The purpose of this order is to replace older turboprop models with these modern and efficient aircraft.

The new ATR 42-600 aircraft are equipped with PW127XT engines, known for their exceptional efficiency, and feature a spacious and attractive cabin. With these advanced aircraft, Q2 aims to provide reliable and affordable connectivity to the communities and businesses in the Maldives.

The airline is the leading domestic carrier, with a scheduled network comprising 16 domestic sectors. Q2 also operates the largest wheel-based fleet in the country, which includes DeHavilland Dash 8 and ATR aircraft.

Maldivian DeHavilland Dash 8. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Statement from Maldivian Managing Director, ATR CEO

Mohamed Mihad, the Managing Director of Maldivian, expressed his satisfaction with the new ATR aircraft. He stated that the first two ATR aircraft introduced into Q2’s fleet in January 2023 have received positive feedback from passengers regarding the comfort and modernity of the cabin, as well as the reliability of the services provided.

Mihad emphasized that the ATR -600 series is highly regarded in regional aviation, both in terms of financial efficiency and CO2 emissions. He highlighted that these aircraft are instrumental in achieving responsible growth, ensuring quick access to essential services, and preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for residents and tourists.

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, the Chief Executive Officer of ATR, applauded Maldivian’s decision to invest in the ATR aircraft to modernize its fleet and maintain crucial connections for its communities. She emphasized that ATR aircraft are the lowest-emission regional aircraft available, setting the benchmark for operating economics.

Laude noted that having a mixed fleet of ATR 42-600 and 72-600 aircraft will provide Q2 with flexibility, reliability, comfort, and profitability on smaller routes. She also highlighted that passengers will benefit from state-of-the-art aircraft, ensuring responsible and affordable connectivity for many years to come.

Featured image: Maldivian ATR 42-600. Photo: Maldivian