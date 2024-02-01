The Longest Airbus A220 Routes

DALLAS — As airlines seek ways to enhance efficiency and passenger experience, the Airbus A220 emerges as a game-changer, offering an optimal blend of fuel efficiency, range, and passenger comfort in the narrow-body sector.

The Airbus A220’s characteristics make it an ideal choice for a wide range of operators, including low-cost and regional carriers, to establish connections that once seemed challenging. As airlines focus on optimizing their networks, the A220 enhances the connectivity of some of the longest narrow-body routes worldwide.

In this article, we delve into these routes, exploring the aircraft’s capabilities in long-haul travel and the notable connections it enables.

The Airbus A220 is an aircraft that perfectly suits AirBaltic’s plans, offering more fuel-efficient performance for long and skinny routes. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

The airBaltic A220 Fleet

The Airbus A220 is paramount for airBaltic (BT), as the carrier completely relies on this cutting-edge aircraft to operate its flights globally. The airline’s history with the Airbus A220-300 dates back to 2016, when it was the launch customer, and in 2020, it refreshed its fleet to operate this aircraft type solely.

airBaltic has embraced the A220’s exceptional fuel efficiency, extended range, and passenger-friendly features to optimize its route network. The A220 allows the airline to connect Baltic capitals with distant and sought-after destinations efficiently and positions the carrier at the forefront in extending the reach of its services.

By operating most of the longest A220 routes, BT primarily highlights the aircraft’s pivotal role in the carrier’s commitment to providing passengers with direct and seamless travel experiences, all while enhancing operational efficiency and contributing to the sustainability of air travel. The A220 has become a cornerstone of airBaltic’s success, aligning with the carrier’s vision to redefine regional and international connectivity.

AIRBUS226’s 1st Flight – 1st US A220. Photo: Airbus

Note that the flight distance between the airports is a great circular distance.

Tampere to Tenerife: A Baltic Journey

Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT581

airBaltic Flight BT581 Route Name: Tampere (TMP) to Tenerife South (TFS)

Tampere (TMP) to Tenerife South (TFS) Flight Distance: 2,948 miles (4,745 km, 2,563 NMI)

2,948 miles (4,745 km, 2,563 NMI) Aircraft Variant: A220-300

A220-300 Average Flight Time: 7 hours

Tampere (TMP) to Tenerife South (TFS). Photo: GC Map

The route from Tampere (TMP) to Tenerife South (TFS) reflects the A220’s ability to cover substantial distances efficiently. airBaltic’s Flight BT581 takes passengers on a journey spanning 2,948 miles within a 7-hour flight. This route underscores the A220’s role in bridging destinations once considered distant for a narrow-body aircraft.

The A220-300, with its advanced aerodynamics and fuel-efficient engines, makes this route feasible and economically viable. Passengers can enjoy a comfortable flight, and airlines benefit from reduced operating costs, contributing to a sustainable aviation future.

airBaltic is exploring new market opportunities on the other side of Europe by basing two A220s at Gran Canaria Airport. Photo: airBaltic.

Tampere to Gran Canaria: Cutting Across Europe

Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT583

airBaltic Flight BT583 Route Name: Tampere (TMP) to Gran Canaria (LPA)

Tampere (TMP) to Gran Canaria (LPA) Flight Distance: 2,922 miles (4,703 km)

2,922 miles (4,703 km) Aircraft Variant: A220-300

A220-300 Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 30 minutes

Tampere (TMP) to Gran Canaria (LPA). Photo: GC Map

Another remarkable route in BT’s route network is the journey from Tampere to Gran Canaria, operated as Flight BT583 by the A220-300, covering a great circular distance of 2,922 miles.

Tallinn to Tenerife: Baltic Hub to Sunny Paradise

Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT881, BT883

airBaltic Flight BT881, BT883 Route Name: Tallinn (TLL) to Tenerife South (TFS)

Tallinn (TLL) to Tenerife South (TFS) Flight Distance: 2,913 miles (4,689 km)

2,913 miles (4,689 km) Aircraft Variant: A220-300

A220-300 Average Flight Time: 7 hours, 50 minutes

Tallinn (TLL) to Tenerife South (TFS). Photo: GC Map

Tallinn to Gran Canaria: A Gateway to the Canary Islands

Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT1019

airBaltic Flight BT1019 Route Name: Tallinn (TLL) to Gran Canaria (LPA)

Tallinn (TLL) to Gran Canaria (LPA) Flight Distance: 2,884 miles (4,641 km)

2,884 miles (4,641 km) Aircraft Variant: A220-300

A220-300 Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 30 minutes

Tallinn (TLL) to Gran Canaria (LPA). Photo: GC Map

As the aircraft covers this substantial distance, passengers can experience the A220’s modern amenities, including advanced entertainment systems and comfortable seating. The route emphasizes the A220’s significance in offering airlines a versatile platform for connecting diverse destinations efficiently.

airBaltic YL-CSK Airbus A220-300. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Riga to Tenerife: Baltic Capital to Sunny Retreat

Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT761

airBaltic Flight BT761 Route Name: Riga (RIX) to Tenerife South (TFS)

Riga (RIX) to Tenerife South (TFS) Flight Distance: 2,803 miles (4,511 km)

2,803 miles (4,511 km) Aircraft Variant: A220-300

A220-300 Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 30 minutes

Riga (RIX) to Tenerife South (TFS). Photo: GC Map

This connection highlights the A220’s ability to bridge the gap between Baltic capitals and popular tourist destinations. Utilizing narrow-body aircraft like the A220, airlines can fill up the seats more easily than larger aircraft.

Vilnius to Tenerife South: Exploring New Horizons

Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT983

airBaltic Flight BT983 Route Name: Vilnius (VNO) to Tenerife South (TFS)

Vilnius (VNO) to Tenerife South (TFS) Flight Distance: 2,780 miles (4,474 km)

2,780 miles (4,474 km) Aircraft Variant: A220-300

A220-300 Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 30 minutes

Vilnius (VNO) to Tenerife South (TFS). Photo: GC Map

Connecting Vilnius and Tenerife, passengers can enjoy the Airbus A220’s features, including its spacious cabin layout, cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and large windows that offer breathtaking views.

Larger windows on the Airbus A220. airBaltic A220-300 YL-ABH. Photo: airBaltic via Twitter

Riga to Gran Canaria: A Cultural Bridge

Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT765

airBaltic Flight BT765 Route Name: Riga (RIX) to Gran Canaria (LPA)

Riga (RIX) to Gran Canaria (LPA) Flight Distance: 2,770 miles (4,458 km)

2,770 miles (4,458 km) Aircraft Variant: A220-300

A220-300 Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 20 minutes

Riga (RIX) to Gran Canaria (LPA). Photo: GC Map

Vilnius to Gran Canaria: Connecting the Baltic to the Atlantic

Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT1021

airBaltic Flight BT1021 Route Name: Vilnius (VNO) to Gran Canaria (LPA)

Vilnius (VNO) to Gran Canaria (LPA) Flight Distance: 2,743 miles (4,414 km)

2,743 miles (4,414 km) Aircraft Variant: A220-300

A220-300 Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 20 minutes

Vilnius (VNO) to Gran Canaria (LPA). Photo: GC Map

Riga to Dubai: Bridging Europe and the Middle East

Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT791

airBaltic Flight BT791 Route Name: Riga (RIX) to Dubai (DXB)

Riga (RIX) to Dubai (DXB) Flight Distance: 2,684 miles (4,320 km)

2,684 miles (4,320 km) Aircraft Variant: A220-300

A220-300 Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 30 minutes

Riga (RIX) to Dubai (DXB). Photo: GC Map

airBaltic 40th A220-300 Latvian flag livery. Photo: airBaltic

Oslo to Gran Canaria: Scandinavian Connection

Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT1011

airBaltic Flight BT1011 Route Name: Oslo (OSL) to Gran Canaria (LPA)

Oslo (OSL) to Gran Canaria (LPA) Flight Distance: 2,551 miles (4,105 km)

2,551 miles (4,105 km) Aircraft Variant: A220-300

A220-300 Average Flight Time: 5 hours, 30 minutes

Oslo (OSL) to Gran Canaria (LPA). Photo: GC Map

Vilnius to Dubai: Baltic Capital to Middle Eastern Hub

Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT997

airBaltic Flight BT997 Route Name: Vilnius (VNO) to Dubai (DXB)

Vilnius (VNO) to Dubai (DXB) Flight Distance: 2,542 miles (4,090 km)

2,542 miles (4,090 km) Aircraft Variant: A220-300

A220-300 Average Flight Time: 6 hours

Vilnius (VNO) to Dubai (DXB). Photo: GC Map

This route reflects the A220’s ability to link Baltic capitals with major Middle Eastern hubs, providing passengers with efficient and direct travel options. Such flights usually cater to connecting passengers and feed the long-haul flights out of major hubs like Dubai International Airport (DXB).

AC already operates over 30 Airbus A220s. Photo: Liam Funnell/ Airways

Montreal to San Francisco: North American Connectivity

Airline Operator: Air Canada (AC) Flight AC763

Air Canada (AC) Flight AC763 Route Name: Montreal (YUL) to San Francisco (SFO)

Montreal (YUL) to San Francisco (SFO) Flight Distance: 2,539 miles (4,086 km)

2,539 miles (4,086 km) Aircraft Variant: A220-300

A220-300 Average Flight Time: 5 hours, 45 minutes

Montreal (YUL) to San Francisco (SFO). Photo: GC Map

Air Canada’s intercontinental route between Montreal and San Francisco highlights the gradually increasing role of the Airbus A220s in connecting major cities and fostering international travel with its impressive range and efficiency.

The first QantasLink A220 sporting Flying Art Series Livery. QF will be replacing the 737 with Airbus A220 and A320 family jets. Photo: Qantas

Conclusion

The Airbus A220 family has proven to be a reliable and efficient aircraft, enabling airlines to operate longer routes easily. The aforementioned routes, connecting Baltic cities to popular tourist destinations and bridging continents, underscore the A220’s significance in reshaping global connectivity on a smaller, more efficient scale.

As the A220 facilitates longer routes, airlines can tap into new markets, offering passengers more nonstop connections. This enhances the overall travel experience and opens up economic opportunities for the regions involved.

Delta Air Lines operates the largest A220 fleet with an active fleet of 68 A220s comprising 45 -100s and 23 -300s. Delta Air Lines N306DU Airbus A220-300. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

S. No. Route Name Airlines Flight Distance

Miles (km) Average Flight Time A220 variant Flight Number 1 Tampere (TMP) to Tenerife South (TFS) airBaltic 2,948 (4,745) 7 hours A220-300 BT581 2 Tampere (TMP) to Gran Canaria (LPA) airBaltic 2,922 (4,703) 6 hours, 30 Minutes A220-300 BT583 3 Tallinn (TLL) to Tenerife South (TFS) airBaltic 2,913 (4,689) 7 hours, 50 Minutes A220-300 BT881, BT883 4 Tallinn (TLL) to Gran Canaria (LPA) airBaltic 2,884 (4,641) 6 hours, 30 Minutes A220-300 BT1019 5 Riga (RIX) to Tenerife South (TFS) airBaltic 2,803 (4,511) 6 hours, 30 Minutes A220-300 BT761 6 Vilnius (VNO) to Tenerife South (TFS) airBaltic 2,780 (4,474) 6 hours, 30 Minutes A220-300 BT983 7 Riga (RIX) to Gran Canaria (LPA) airBaltic 2,770 (4,458) 6 hours, 20 Minutes A220-300 BT765 8 Vilnius (VNO) to Gran Canaria (LPA) airBaltic 2,743 (4,414) 6 hours, 20 Minutes A220-300 BT1021 9 Riga (RIX) to Dubai (DXB) airBaltic 2,684 (4,320) 6 hours, 30 Minutes A220-300 BT791 10 Oslo (OSL) to Gran Canaria (LPA) airBaltic 2,551 (4,105) 5 hours, 30 Minutes A220-300 BT1011 11 Vilnius (VNO) to Dubai (DXB) airBaltic 2,542 (4,090) 6 hours A220-300 BT997 12 Montreal (YUL) to San Francisco (SFO) Air Canada 2,539 (4,086) 5 hours, 45 Minutes A220-300 AC763

The Airbus A220 has redefined the possibilities of long-haul travel on narrow-body aircraft, connecting distant destinations with unparalleled efficiency, flexibility, and comfort. The routes explored in this article exemplify the A220’s versatility, highlighting its importance in expanding airline point-to-point networks and offering passengers seamless connectivity.

The Longest Airbus A220 Flights in 2024. Photo: GC Map

According to Airbus, the A220 family has 914 firm orders from 30 customers, of which Delta Air Lines (DL) is the largest with 150 A220s, either on active service or on order. A total of 314 A220 aircraft have been delivered as of December 2023.

In 2018, Air Tanzania took delivery of its initial A220 in December, becoming the first African carrier to operate this Airbus jetliner—the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat commercial air transport market. Photo: Airbus

Feature Image: airBaltic YL-AAQ Airbus A220-371. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways