The Longest Airbus A220 Routes

DALLAS — As airlines seek ways to enhance efficiency and passenger experience, the Airbus A220 emerges as a game-changer, offering an optimal blend of fuel efficiency, range, and passenger comfort in the narrow-body sector.
The Airbus A220’s characteristics make it an ideal choice for a wide range of operators, including low-cost and regional carriers, to establish connections that once seemed challenging. As airlines focus on optimizing their networks, the A220 enhances the connectivity of some of the longest narrow-body routes worldwide.
In this article, we delve into these routes, exploring the aircraft’s capabilities in long-haul travel and the notable connections it enables.
The airBaltic A220 Fleet
The Airbus A220 is paramount for airBaltic (BT), as the carrier completely relies on this cutting-edge aircraft to operate its flights globally. The airline’s history with the Airbus A220-300 dates back to 2016, when it was the launch customer, and in 2020, it refreshed its fleet to operate this aircraft type solely.
airBaltic has embraced the A220’s exceptional fuel efficiency, extended range, and passenger-friendly features to optimize its route network. The A220 allows the airline to connect Baltic capitals with distant and sought-after destinations efficiently and positions the carrier at the forefront in extending the reach of its services.
By operating most of the longest A220 routes, BT primarily highlights the aircraft’s pivotal role in the carrier’s commitment to providing passengers with direct and seamless travel experiences, all while enhancing operational efficiency and contributing to the sustainability of air travel. The A220 has become a cornerstone of airBaltic’s success, aligning with the carrier’s vision to redefine regional and international connectivity.
Note that the flight distance between the airports is a great circular distance.
Tampere to Tenerife: A Baltic Journey
- Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT581
- Route Name: Tampere (TMP) to Tenerife South (TFS)
- Flight Distance: 2,948 miles (4,745 km, 2,563 NMI)
- Aircraft Variant: A220-300
- Average Flight Time: 7 hours
The route from Tampere (TMP) to Tenerife South (TFS) reflects the A220’s ability to cover substantial distances efficiently. airBaltic’s Flight BT581 takes passengers on a journey spanning 2,948 miles within a 7-hour flight. This route underscores the A220’s role in bridging destinations once considered distant for a narrow-body aircraft.
The A220-300, with its advanced aerodynamics and fuel-efficient engines, makes this route feasible and economically viable. Passengers can enjoy a comfortable flight, and airlines benefit from reduced operating costs, contributing to a sustainable aviation future.
Tampere to Gran Canaria: Cutting Across Europe
- Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT583
- Route Name: Tampere (TMP) to Gran Canaria (LPA)
- Flight Distance: 2,922 miles (4,703 km)
- Aircraft Variant: A220-300
- Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 30 minutes
Another remarkable route in BT’s route network is the journey from Tampere to Gran Canaria, operated as Flight BT583 by the A220-300, covering a great circular distance of 2,922 miles.
Tallinn to Tenerife: Baltic Hub to Sunny Paradise
- Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT881, BT883
- Route Name: Tallinn (TLL) to Tenerife South (TFS)
- Flight Distance: 2,913 miles (4,689 km)
- Aircraft Variant: A220-300
- Average Flight Time: 7 hours, 50 minutes
Tallinn to Gran Canaria: A Gateway to the Canary Islands
- Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT1019
- Route Name: Tallinn (TLL) to Gran Canaria (LPA)
- Flight Distance: 2,884 miles (4,641 km)
- Aircraft Variant: A220-300
- Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 30 minutes
As the aircraft covers this substantial distance, passengers can experience the A220’s modern amenities, including advanced entertainment systems and comfortable seating. The route emphasizes the A220’s significance in offering airlines a versatile platform for connecting diverse destinations efficiently.
Riga to Tenerife: Baltic Capital to Sunny Retreat
- Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT761
- Route Name: Riga (RIX) to Tenerife South (TFS)
- Flight Distance: 2,803 miles (4,511 km)
- Aircraft Variant: A220-300
- Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 30 minutes
This connection highlights the A220’s ability to bridge the gap between Baltic capitals and popular tourist destinations. Utilizing narrow-body aircraft like the A220, airlines can fill up the seats more easily than larger aircraft.
Vilnius to Tenerife South: Exploring New Horizons
- Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT983
- Route Name: Vilnius (VNO) to Tenerife South (TFS)
- Flight Distance: 2,780 miles (4,474 km)
- Aircraft Variant: A220-300
- Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 30 minutes
Connecting Vilnius and Tenerife, passengers can enjoy the Airbus A220’s features, including its spacious cabin layout, cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and large windows that offer breathtaking views.
Riga to Gran Canaria: A Cultural Bridge
- Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT765
- Route Name: Riga (RIX) to Gran Canaria (LPA)
- Flight Distance: 2,770 miles (4,458 km)
- Aircraft Variant: A220-300
- Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 20 minutes
Vilnius to Gran Canaria: Connecting the Baltic to the Atlantic
- Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT1021
- Route Name: Vilnius (VNO) to Gran Canaria (LPA)
- Flight Distance: 2,743 miles (4,414 km)
- Aircraft Variant: A220-300
- Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 20 minutes
Riga to Dubai: Bridging Europe and the Middle East
- Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT791
- Route Name: Riga (RIX) to Dubai (DXB)
- Flight Distance: 2,684 miles (4,320 km)
- Aircraft Variant: A220-300
- Average Flight Time: 6 hours, 30 minutes
Oslo to Gran Canaria: Scandinavian Connection
- Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT1011
- Route Name: Oslo (OSL) to Gran Canaria (LPA)
- Flight Distance: 2,551 miles (4,105 km)
- Aircraft Variant: A220-300
- Average Flight Time: 5 hours, 30 minutes
Vilnius to Dubai: Baltic Capital to Middle Eastern Hub
- Airline Operator: airBaltic Flight BT997
- Route Name: Vilnius (VNO) to Dubai (DXB)
- Flight Distance: 2,542 miles (4,090 km)
- Aircraft Variant: A220-300
- Average Flight Time: 6 hours
This route reflects the A220’s ability to link Baltic capitals with major Middle Eastern hubs, providing passengers with efficient and direct travel options. Such flights usually cater to connecting passengers and feed the long-haul flights out of major hubs like Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Montreal to San Francisco: North American Connectivity
- Airline Operator: Air Canada (AC) Flight AC763
- Route Name: Montreal (YUL) to San Francisco (SFO)
- Flight Distance: 2,539 miles (4,086 km)
- Aircraft Variant: A220-300
- Average Flight Time: 5 hours, 45 minutes
Air Canada’s intercontinental route between Montreal and San Francisco highlights the gradually increasing role of the Airbus A220s in connecting major cities and fostering international travel with its impressive range and efficiency.
Conclusion
The Airbus A220 family has proven to be a reliable and efficient aircraft, enabling airlines to operate longer routes easily. The aforementioned routes, connecting Baltic cities to popular tourist destinations and bridging continents, underscore the A220’s significance in reshaping global connectivity on a smaller, more efficient scale.
As the A220 facilitates longer routes, airlines can tap into new markets, offering passengers more nonstop connections. This enhances the overall travel experience and opens up economic opportunities for the regions involved.
The Airbus A220 has redefined the possibilities of long-haul travel on narrow-body aircraft, connecting distant destinations with unparalleled efficiency, flexibility, and comfort. The routes explored in this article exemplify the A220’s versatility, highlighting its importance in expanding airline point-to-point networks and offering passengers seamless connectivity.
According to Airbus, the A220 family has 914 firm orders from 30 customers, of which Delta Air Lines (DL) is the largest with 150 A220s, either on active service or on order. A total of 314 A220 aircraft have been delivered as of December 2023.
Feature Image: airBaltic YL-AAQ Airbus A220-371. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways