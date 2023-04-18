Loganair Reveals First New London Heathrow Routes

DALLAS – Less than a month after revealing it had been awarded additional slots at London Heathrow (LHR), Scottish carrier Loganair (LM) has announced the first two new routes it will serve from the UK capital.

Its Public Service Obligation (PSO) routes from Dundee (DND), and City of Derry (LDY) will both be moved to LHR in May, subject to government approval. LM’s vital links to Kirkwall Airport (KOI) in the Orkney Islands and Sumburgh Airport (LSI) in the Shetland Islands, which currently route via DND, will also be extended through to LHR as part of the plans.

Currently, the LDY service operates to London Stansted (STN), while the DND flight serves London City (LCY). Both services will utilise Heathrow’s Terminal 2.

Passengers can then connect to worldwide destinations using a single ticket. Indeed, from DND via LHR, 119 destinations across 56 countries will be available, while from LDY via LHR, 97 destinations across 45 countries are on offer.

Photo: London Heathrow Airport.

“Game Changer”

LM CEO Jonathan Hinkles described the move as a “game changer for UK regional air services.”

“Alongside excellent ground transport links into central London, the new range of global flight connections will bring new inward investment opportunities and tourism into the UK’s regions, together with enabling travellers to use their local airport to fly worldwide for the first time,” he added.

LDY CEO Steve Frazer said that the proposed move to LHR was an “exciting time for the airport,” providing passengers with a “gateway to the world.” Meanwhile, LHR Chief commercial officer Ross Baker said, “Our domestic charging discounts will continue to support further growth in our domestic network, which is vital to strengthen our role as the UK’s hub airport, helping to level up investment across the country while connecting more people and businesses to global growth.”

PSOs are government-funded routes that would otherwise not be commercially viable. The City of Derry to London flight has been funded since 2017 and was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Featured Image: Loganair ATR 72. Photo: Loganair.