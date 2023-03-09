LATAM Cargo Adds New Twice-weekly Route to the US

DALLAS — LATAM Cargo (LA) has launched a new freight route aimed at bolstering connectivity between the United States and South America.

The route will provide reduced transportation times and increased capacity for LATAM’s customers, beginning with two weekly frequencies and including multiple destinations such as Quito, Los Angeles, Houston, Manaus, and Viracopos.

The route is expected to expand to four flights a week in the second semester with the addition of new cargo planes as part of the company’s growth plan.

One of the main focuses of this new route is to support the flower business, offering a diversified set of export destinations for Ecuadorian flowers, such as Los Angeles, Miami, and Amsterdam.

LATAM Cargo N538LA Boeing 767-316(ER)(BCF).Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Reduced Transportation Times, More Capacity

The addition of the Houston destination to the network will also allow customers to drastically reduce transportation times from the southern and western regions of the United States to South America, facilitating the movement of industrial and electronic components, machinery, engines, auto parts, and more.

Furthermore, LATAM Cargo has strengthened its interline agreements to leverage Los Angeles Airport’s (LAX) connectivity with key markets in Asia, demonstrating its commitment to adapting to its customer needs and providing flexible solutions.

“At LATAM Cargo we are constantly reviewing our cargo itinerary in search of new opportunities that can benefit our customers. In this case, the inauguration of this route responds to an initiative that will allow us to offer more capacity and provide more options to be present in the most relevant markets,” says Gudny Genskowsky, Network Director at LATAM Cargo.

Featured image: LATAM Cargo CC-CZZ Boeing 767-316F(ER). Photo: Luca Flores/Airways