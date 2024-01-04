JetBlue Flies New Route Connecting Tallahassee with Fort Lauderdale

DALLAS — American low-cost carrier JetBlue (B6) has kicked off the new year with a new route to Tallahassee (TLH), expanding the airline’s presence in Florida. The inaugural flight departed today from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), arriving at 09:30 local time.

The flight was the first of a year-round daily connection between the two Floridian cities set to be operated by the carrier using its fleet of Airbus A320s. The flight marks the first time the airline has touched down in Florida’s 9th biggest city, with the state’s size allowing for such a flight due to the distance between the cities being too far to drive.

The route to Florida’s state capital is far from the only route operated by B6 from FLL; it is merely one of over 40 operated by the New York-based carrier. This has come a long way from when the South Floridian hub was one of two destinations first operated by B6 upon the airline’s launch in February 2000. The new route now becomes one of two flights connecting cities in the Sunshine State, alongside B6’s important leg to Jacksonville.

JetBlue will operate the route using its fleet of A320s. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

JetBlue’s Rapid Expansion

North America’s 6th largest airline continues to rapidly grow both inside and outside the US, having recently announced transatlantic flights to Dublin and Edinburgh from East Coast destinations in the US. The new routes tend to follow a trend of warmer destinations in the winter season and colder destinations in the summer. The route from North to South Florida joins two other all-year-round routes to the Caribbean from America’s southernmost state.

Schedule between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Tallahassee (TLH)

FLL-TLH Flight #2396 TLH-FLL Flight #2397 8:12 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. 10:25 a.m. – 11:51 a.m. The flight schedule for JetBlue’s return flight to Tallahassee

Tallahassee mayor John Dailey stated, “I’m thrilled to celebrate the beginning of JetBlue’s direct, daily service between Florida’s capital city and Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to extending a warm welcome to passengers who enjoy this new air service option at Tallahassee International Airport. Intra-state travel is a driver for our economy, and our airport’s partnership with JetBlue provides a convenient connection to and from South Florida that will benefit residents and visitors alike.”

Featured Image: Marty Basaria/Airways