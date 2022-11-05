Jamaica Records Two Million Stopover Arrivals for 2022

DALLAS – Following a record-breaking number of arrivals for the summer season, Jamaica welcomed more than two million passengers as of October, exceeding the in-line predictions set at the start of the year.

The return to pre-pandemic arrival numbers is evidence that the island destination is resilient and recovering strongly from the wave of COVID-19 restrictions that led to empty terminals, hotel beds, and attractions.

In an interview at WPIX New York Living morning show, Minster of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said, “Having posted our best summer ever on record in 2022, and with arrivals now pacing well through fall, it is a clear demonstration that Jamaica’s tourism sector is indeed resilient, and has a lasting appeal among consumers.”

In February, the ministry forecasted 3.2 million passengers landing on the island, and with sustained passenger numbers and enhanced marketing strategies, the island will meet its predictions or even surpass it.

Director of Tourism, Donovan White stated, ” We are extremely pleased to be among the destinations leading the world in tourism recovery, since reopening in June 2020, we have been making a strong marketing push to ensure that Jamaica remains top of mind among our traditional and emerging source markets.”

Tourism is Jamaica’s biggest revenue earner, and the 2022 forecast states the industry will gain revenues of US$3.7bn. The island is optimistic about returning to 2019 passenger throughput numbers by 2023 and is set on welcoming five million passengers annually by 2025.

With airlines like Frontier (F9) increasing their relationship with the Caribbean nation via Montego Bay (MBJ) and Arajet (DM) increasing its presence in the Caribbean, Jamaica’s goals look to be attainable.

