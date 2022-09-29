DALLAS – As the first ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) in the Caribbean market, Arajet (DM) looks to improve air connectivity in the region with 22 destinations.

The airline took to the skies for the first time on September 15, 2022, departing from Las Américas International Airport (SDQ) to Ernesto Cortissoz International Airport (BAQ) in Barranquilla, Columbia, and later to Alfonso Bonilla Aragon Airport in Cali.

This marks the rebirth of aviation in the Dominican Republic and serves as a gateway for increased air connectivity in the region through 22 destinations, and 12 countries—to be added in a few months.

The takeoff of the ultra-low-cost startup airline is conducive to an uptick in intra-regional travel. Airfares within the region are generally high for relatively short distances. This is explained by the high taxes imposed on the region’s aviation sector.

Taxes account for approximately 60% of passengers’ total airfare—ballooning it to a level higher than extra-regional travel.

Arajet employees holding banners with the text, “Forget expensive connections and flights.” Photo: Arajet via Facebook

Comments from Officials

In an official statement, Dominican president Luis Abinader expressed, “We celebrate the launch of Arajet as our newest national carrier. Our government will continue supporting Arajet and the overall aeronautical industry to assure its competitiveness and create an air hub that promotes tourism, trade, and cultural exchange, and provides an opportunity for all Dominicans abroad to visit their country at affordable prices.”

In fact, the CEO of DM, Víctor Pacheco Méndez highlighted that adopting a low-cost business model and designating the airline as the flagship carrier will attract more tourists, increase connectivity, and provide Dominicans with the opportunity to travel for lower fares on new aircraft with unique Dominican customer service.

Méndez added, “Our mission is to build services for our guests by utilizing a state-of-the-art aircraft fleet with the latest technology to strengthen and facilitate the country’s connection to the world while promoting domestic tourism internationally.”

Boeing 737-8. Photo: Arajet via Facebook

Arajet’s Outlook

The ULCC is optimistic and plans to transport more than seven million passengers in the next five years, whilst creating roughly 4,000 direct jobs and close to 40,000 indirect jobs in the region.

Five of eight direct leases of new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have been delivered to DM, along with a direct order of 20 new Boeing 737 MAX. The airline believes that this family of aircraft is suitable and efficient for its robust network and will enable profitable margins.

The carrier is aiming at adding more routes before the end of 2022 to destinations such as Lima, Mexico City, Monterrey, Cancún, and Guatemala City; DM is also looking to fly North American routes.

The hub in Santo Domingo will work as a powerful connecting hub to ensure DM’s network is highly functional. Tickets are available at arajet.com

Featured image: Arajet is arriving at Princess Juliana Int. Airport – St. Maarten. Photo: Arajet via Facebook