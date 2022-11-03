Frontier Airlines to Open Dallas Crew Base, New Routes

DALLAS – Frontier Airlines (F9) announced today that it will open a new crew base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in May 2023.

Within its first year of operation, the base is expected to employ up to 120 pilots and 220 flight attendants. When combined with airport positions, the airline says it expects to generate more than US$78m in local wages per year, with additional growth expected in the coming years.

Frontier has grown rapidly at DFW since 2019. To continue this growth, the carrier also announced five new spring 2023 DFW routes that will go on sale next week, including nonstop service to Montego Bay (MBJ) in Jamaica, starting May 22.

The airline will also fly nonstop to Baltimore (BWI) starting May 21, New York-La Guardia (LGA) starting April 18, Raleigh-Durham (RDU) starting May 22, and Orange County, California (SNA) starting May 21.

The new service, which is set to begin in spring 2023, will bring F9’s total number of nonstop routes from DFW to 19, making the airline the airport’s third-largest carrier in terms of destinations served.

Photo: Steve Cosgrove/Airways

Comments from Airline, Airport Officials

“We are thrilled to partner with the outstanding leadership at DFW to bring new jobs and meaningful economic impact to the Dallas Forth Worth community,” said Barry Biffle, the airline’s president and CEO.

“Opening a crew base here demonstrates our strong commitment to continued growth and expanded service. Frontier is an ultra-low-cost carrier and consumers appreciate the value offered by our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach to air travel now more than ever,” Biffle added.

“DFW Airport is excited to be a part of Frontier Airlines’ growth here in North Texas,” said DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue. “We look forward to welcoming the new Frontier employees to the Dallas Fort Worth region.”

The last time we heard from F9, the Denver-based airline announced that beginning in the spring of 2023, passengers could purchase an unlimited travel pass called the “GoWild!”. The carrier hopes that this pass will help them fill seats that would otherwise be empty.

Featured image: Frontier Frontier Airlines N708FR Airbus A321. Photo: Sean Brink/Airways