ITA Airways Ramps Up Brazil Services

DALLAS – With a recent demand increase from passengers, ITA Airways (AZ) is ramping up its service from Rome Fiumicino (FCO) to Sao Paulo (GRU). Beginning August 2023, four new flights will be added to its daily connections between the two regions utilizing the Airbus A330. With the new additions, the service will increase its offering to 11 weekly roundtrip flights between the two destinations.

The expansion will help facilitate ITA’s ties into South America and allows for the possibility of further expansion into the region. This will also establish the carrier as one of the main gateways to the South American region.

Photo: Darryl Sarno/Airways.

Heading to Rio

In October, AZ also plans to launch a direct flight from Rio de Janeiro (GIG) to FCO. These will operate seven times per week and increase the total number of frequencies between Brazil and Italy to 18 flights.

In addition, the new destination will give ITA Airways customers the ability to connect with domestic destinations through codesharing partnerships with Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD), Gol Airlines (G3), and LATAM group airlines.

ITA Airways Airbus A330-20. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways.

Flight Schedule

Flights will depart Brazil on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 7:00 pm local time, and land in Rome at 11:45 am local time the next morning. Rome flights will be operated at 9:40 am local and arrive in Sao Paulo at 5:00 pm on the same day.

Featured image: ITA Airways Airbus A330-202 (EI-EJO) at JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways.