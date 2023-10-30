The Impact of the Middle East Conflict on Israeli Aviation

DALLAS — On October 7, 2023, the extremist group Hamas initiated a significant military offensive by launching attacks on the territories occupied by Israel. As a result of this heightened conflict, immediate changes in air traffic patterns were observed in the region. This article delves into the impact of the military escalation in the Middle East on civil aviation operations to/from Israel.

The primary airline serving Israel is El Al (LY), which translates to “upwards” in Hebrew. The airline was established by Eli Rozenberg in 1948 and he currently holds nearly 43% of the company’s shares.

The airline’s fleet consists of 44 aircraft, including models such as the Boeing 737-800, 737-900ER, 777-200ER, 787-8, and 787-9. Prior to this month’s events, LY operated flights to 48 destinations from its main hub at Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) in Israel.

El Al’s Boeing 787-9 features a special retro livery at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX/KLAX). Photo: Lucas Flores/Airways

El Al was the first airline to implement comprehensive security measures on its aircraft, including the installation of anti-missile defense systems, flare systems, and the presence of undercover security personnel on every flight.

The recent attacks by Hamas caused significant disruptions to flight operations in the Middle East. As a result, LY made the decision to operate commercial services on the Sabbath after a span of 41 years, facilitating the transportation of reserve soldiers back home.

While TLV experienced multiple alarm activations during this period., several heads of state, including Joe Biden and Giorgia Meloni, arrived in Tel Aviv to engage in meetings with local politicians.

El Al’s Boeing 787-9 takes off. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Disruptions of Commercial Operations

As of Sunday, October 29, several airlines have temporarily suspended their services to the Israeli hub, including Ryanair (FR), British Airways (BA), KLM (KL), Finnair (AY), Air France (AF), TAP Air Portugal (TP), LOT Polish Airlines (LO), Egypt Air (MS), Lufthansa (LH), Swiss (LX), Austrian Airlines (OS), Turkish Airlines (TK), and Emirates (EK).

Furthermore, major carriers in North America, such as Delta Air Lines (DL), United Airlines (UA), American Airlines (AA), and Air Canada (AC), have canceled their regular flights from multiple cities in the US to Tel Aviv. Currently, LY is the sole airline providing non-stop flights to the US, with services operating between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK/KJFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR/KEWR), and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX/KLAX).

El Al has maintained regular flight connections to London Heathrow Aiport (LHR), Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), Madrid Barajas Airport (MAD), Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport (SVO), and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS), over the past week.

On the 29th, the airline resumed non-stop flights to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). Additionally, El Al’s flight LY84 to Bangkok International Airport (BKK) has remained operational as the sole non-stop connection to Southeast Asia. Last week, Japan’s foreign ministry announced the commencement of a nonstop flight between TLV and Narita International Airport (NRT) today Monday 30, enabling over 800 Japanese citizens to safely return home.

It is worth noting that airports in neighboring countries, such as Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) in Jordan and Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEI) in Lebanon, have remained unaffected by the ongoing military escalation in the region.

El Al Boeing 787-9 landing at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG/VHHH). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Bottom Line

In recent years, there has been a notable rise in military escalations across Europe and the Middle East, resulting in significant repercussions for civil aviation. One particular instance of such consequences can be observed in the closure of Russian Aerospace, which has compelled airlines to extend flight durations from Europe to Japan and South Korea by up to 5 hours. This extension often entails rerouting flights over the North Pole, adding substantial travel time for passengers.

The increasing political instability and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East are also expected to bring about further disruptions for travelers flying to or from Israel. These disruptions can manifest in various ways, such as flight cancellations, reroutings, or heightened security measures. The turbulent situation in the region poses challenges for airlines and travelers alike, necessitating careful monitoring and adjustments to travel plans.

Passengers embarking on journeys involving Israel should anticipate potential delays and itinerary changes, as airlines adapt to the evolving circumstances. It is crucial for travelers to stay informed about the latest developments and consult with airlines or travel agencies for updated travel advisories and alternative arrangements, if necessary. By remaining vigilant and flexible, passengers can better navigate the impact of ongoing conflicts on air travel and ensure a smoother journey amidst these challenging circumstances.

Featured image: El Al aircraft. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways