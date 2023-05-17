Helvetic Airways to Lease Two Embraer E190s

DALLAS – Helvetic Airways (2L) has announced it will lease an additional pair of Embraer E190s. 2L will source the jets from regional aircraft leasing company TrueNoord on a three-year lease.

The two airframes (MSNs 19000603, 1900060) will be based at the carrier’s Zurich Airport (ZRH) hub and operate flights across their Swiss regional carrier’s European network. The aircraft are currently being used by TUI fly Belgium (TB) and registered OO-JEb and OO-JEM.

Helvetic was founded in 2003 and operates scheduled flights on behalf of Swiss (LX), as well as its own network. It currently has a fleet of four Embraer E195-E2s, eight E190-E2s and six E190s.

Pictured in photo from left to right are: Standing: Richard Jacobs, Chief Commercial Officer, TrueNoord, Ahmed Akhtar Ali, Sales Manager – Europe, TrueNoord, and Bruno Jans, Project Leader, Helvetic Airways. Seated: Anne-Bart Tieleman, Chief Executive Officer, TrueNoord, Tobias Pogorevc, Chief Executive Officer, Helvetic Airways. Photo: TrueNoord.

“Challenging Conditions”

Speaking of the new addition to the fleet, Helvetic Airways CEO Tobias Pogorevc said, “These additional availabilities allow Helvetic Airways to maintain a stable flight schedule even under the current challenging conditions and to guarantee customers a high level of reliability, punctuality and planning certainty.”

“TrueNoord specialises in regional aircraft and is therefore an ideal partner for Helvetic Airways. The two modern Embraer E190s are the perfect addition to our fleet.”

Meanwhile, TrueNoord CEO, Anne-Bart Tieleman, added, “Helvetic Airways is an outstanding Swiss regional airline with a strong reputation for quality and reliability. The long-standing partnership with its ACMI customer is a testament to its value proposition and we are proud to be their lessor partner.”

Featured Image: Helvetic Airways (HB-JVR) Embraer 190-100LR. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways.