Frontier Launches Three Seasonal Nonstops to Jamaica

DALLAS — Frontier Airlines (F9) this week launched seasonal nonstop service from Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ).

In addition to MDW, Frontier is also launching service to MBJ from St. Louis (STL), and Denver (DEN). The routes operate 3x per week from STL and DEN and 1x per week from MDW. The ultra-low-fare airline now serves 12 nonstop destinations out of MDW.

“We’re thrilled to provide those in Chicagoland with convenient and affordable travel to one of the most popular vacation destinations in the Caribbean,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines.

Shurz added, “We know Jamaica is a favorite among Chicagoans, and we’re excited to offer ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to escape the winter cold for some fun and excitement in Montego Bay.”

Frontier Airlines N704FR Airbus A321. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Comments from Airport Officials

“On behalf of Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, I join the entire team at Midway in welcoming Frontier’s new nonstop service to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay,” said Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), which owns and operates both Midway and O’Hare (ORD) international airports.

The Commissioner added, “This new seasonal service to Jamaica will further connect Chicago to a long list of tropical destinations during our winter and spring seasons and bolster our status as one of the world’s best-connected international hub cities.”

“The launch of these new routes is an exciting development, as in less than two years, Frontier has added nine nonstop destinations to MBJ,” said Shane Munroe, CEO, MBJ Airports Limited. “It is a testament to the unwavering commitment of Frontier Airlines to expanding and enhancing its service offerings to Montego Bay, and we are proud to be part of their journey. We look forward to a long and successful partnership between Frontier and MBJ.

Frontier is also the only carrier connecting MBJ to DEN with nonstop service.

Featured image: Frontier Airlines (F9) Airbus A320-251N (N337FR) at Boston. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways