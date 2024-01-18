Frontier to Open Crew Base at SJU in Puerto Rico

DALLAS — Frontier Airlines (F9) is set to strengthen its presence in Puerto Rico by opening a new crew base at San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU). The new crew base is scheduled to commence operations in June 2024.

Frontier’s new crew base is expected to create employment opportunities for up to 90 pilots and 200 flight attendants in its inaugural year, contributing nearly $84 million annually in local wages, including positions in airport and maintenance.

The Denver-based airline has doubled its seat capacity on the island since 2019. Currently operating as one of the largest carriers in San Juan, the ULCC serves 14 nonstop routes from San Juan (SJU) and provides nonstop service to Orlando (MCO) from Ponce (PSE) and Aguadilla (BQN). Exclusively operating an all-Airbus narrowbody fleet, the carrier aims to offer over 110,000 seats throughout the peak summer travel season.

N336FR Frontier Airlines Airbus A320-251NX KLAS LAS. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

CEO Barry Biffle’s Statements

CEO Barry Biffle expressed gratitude to the Puerto Rican government, tourism partners, and business associates for their support in establishing the 13th crew base in San Juan. Biffle highlighted the economic impact of the base, projecting significant job creation for Puerto Ricans and emphasizing its role in enhancing flight operations, benefiting customers with access to a diverse range of destinations, including underserved markets.

“We wish to extend our utmost appreciation to the Puerto Rican government, and our tourism and business partners on the island, as we prepare to open our 13th crew base in San Juan. Our base will provide a significant economic impact and new jobs for Puerto Ricans. A crew base also helps support smooth flight operations — benefiting customers flying to and from the island who will have access to a wide variety of destinations, including a number of underserved markets, as we continue to grow our Puerto Rico operations.” Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines.

Puerto Rico’s Governor Pedro Pierluisi welcomed F9’s initiative, recognizing it as a positive milestone for the island’s post-pandemic tourism industry. Pierluisi commended Frontier’s decision, citing its potential to contribute to job creation and inject additional funds into the local economy.

In addition, various industry figures, including Carlos Mercado-Santiago, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, praised the initiative, anticipating its role in job creation, economic activity, and the strategic positioning of Puerto Rico as a key access point in the Caribbean region.

To support the launch of the crew base, Frontier will conduct interviews for open-flight attendant roles in February, aligning with its commitment to continued growth and economic development in Puerto Rico.

Feature Image: N351FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways