First Look at the 2023 Paris Air Show

PARIS — The 2023 edition of the Paris Air Show has arrived after a four-year hiatus, and the commercial aviation industry anticipates the unveiling of new orders, joint ventures, innovative technologies, and concepts from June 19 to June 21.

To showcase their latest products and programs to potential customers in need of adding or renewing their aircraft fleet, the major aircraft manufacturers have brought their most significant strategies and ideas to the show.

The Airways team is here today at PAS2023, exploring the commercial aircraft, from the smallest to the largest, that have arrived at Paris-Le Bourget Airport (LBG).

ATR is showcasing its best-selling 72-600 series. This time, an Azul (AD) and FedEx (FX) aircraft are part of the display. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

ATR EVOlves

ATR is entrusting its best-selling 72-600 turboprop series. The French aircraft manufacturer is working on developing new, sustainable travel methods and has recently collaborated with Pratt & Whitney Canada to power its aircraft with the brand new PW127XT engines that can operate using a blend of 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and 50% traditional fuel.

During the show, ATR will display two of its airplanes. The first is an Azul (AD) aircraft, scheduled to become the 600th unit delivered to a customer. The aircraft features a sticker on the engine commemorating the air show. Additionally, the company will perform flight displays with the freighter version of the same type, featuring FedEx’s logo, every trading day.

Attendees at the show will also have the opportunity to learn more about the EVO concept, ATR’s latest program designed to transition towards completely carbon emission-free, hybrid-powered flights in upcoming years.

The famous “Profit Hunter” is Embraer’s main commercial aircraft attraction for exhibitors, professionals, and media. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Embraer Unleashes the Profit Hunter

Embraer continues to promote its new-generation Embraer E2 family, as it does every year. However, the Brazilian manufacturer has chosen to display two airframes of the same variant at the 2023 Paris Air Show: the longer Embraer E-195 E2.

This regional jet series was created to replace the E-Jets and incorporates the most recent advances in passenger comfort and fuel efficiency.

Attendees will be able to see the 2-year-old E-192 E2, registered as HB-AZK. The type has been flying for the Swiss carrier Helvetic Airlines (2L). In addition, the main attraction of Embraer’s commercial aviation products is the so-called “Profit Hunter,” of which Airways will soon publish an interior/exterior tour on our YouTube channel.

With the collaboration of Air France (AF), Airbus is displaying the latest A220 delivered to the airline ten days ago. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

Oh la la, A220!

Given that the Paris Air Show is being held in France, it is crucial to have the participation of the country’s national flag carrier, Air France (AF), at the event. In collaboration with Airbus, the airline has chosen to present its latest addition to the family, the Airbus A220-300. Attendees at the show will have the opportunity to view the newest unit delivered to AF.

F-HZUZ, which joined the Air France fleet as recently as June 8, 2023, features the latest cabin product designed for passengers flying intra-European flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG). Situated near the ATR chalets and aircraft, the plane will remain on the ground during the show, prioritizing the highly discussed Airbus A321neo fleets.

There are rumors that Airbus will launch a longer variation of the A220, known as the Airbus A220-500 series, during the Paris Air Show.

The Airbus A321neo series will be represented by two variants: the House-colored A321XLR and the JetBlue A321LR. photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

The A320 Family Is in the House

The Paris Air Show would be incomplete without the Airbus A320 family, one of the largest commercial aircraft families in Europe. The European manufacturer will heavily promote the A321neo series at the event, including the long-range A321LR showcased in collaboration with American low-cost carrier (LCC) JetBlue (B6), among other developments.

The A321XLR, expected to begin deliveries in 2024 upon certification, will be demonstrated daily to the public during flight displays to highlight its exceptional performance. It is anticipated that this product will garner media attention and interest from potential customers.

In addition to the A321neo, Airbus will present the Qatar Airways Airbus A319 ACJ, which has become one of the most influential corporate aircraft in the market. Its ability to transport many passengers over long distances in comfortable and exclusive business cabins has made it a popular choice.

The Boeing 737-10 MAXimum Presence

Boeing is exhibiting aircraft for short-haul and long-haul travel by showcasing the Boeing 737-10, the longest member of the MAX family.

This plane is situated near the Boeing media chalet, offering visitors the chance to view its experimental interior, and next to the impressive Riyadh Air Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Despite not being fully certified yet, the Boeing 737-10 has recently performed well, acquiring a significant order from Irish airline Ryanair (FR) for 150 units of the type, with an additional option for 150 more. It is possible that the plane will not begin delivering before its youngest sibling, the Boeing 737-7.

The recently unveiled indigo livery of Riyadh Air is as well showcased at the 2023 Paris Air Show, only on static display. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

A Freshly Painted Indigo Dreamliner

Boeing is displaying its flagship commercial aircraft at the Paris Air Show, namely the Boeing 777-9 and 737-10, but it has also brought back the popular Boeing 787 Dreamliner. This time, the airliner is being featured with Riyadh Air (RX), one of the upcoming carriers set to launch in 2025, showcasing one of the most talked-about liveries of the event.

With public interest piqued, the new second airline of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been revealing its strategy and future network and fleet plans while progressively building towards its debut in two years. The first and only aircraft featuring the livery has already done a presentation flight over the airline’s home city, Riyadh (RUH).

Although near the Boeing 737-10, RX’s new Dreamliner is not performing any flight displays, and the manufacturer has confirmed that there will be no inside tours offered at PAS2023, as the interior of the passenger cabin has not yet been finalized.

One of the most interesting marketing battles from the show will certainly take place between the Airbus A350-1000 and the Boeing 777-9. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

A Clash of Giants

The ultra-long-haul market is regaining confidence following a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Airbus and Boeing, the industry’s major players, are showcasing their flagship widebody products to attract airlines in search of an airplane capable of carrying the most passengers over the longest distance.

Airbus and Qatar Airways (QR) have reached an agreement to exhibit one of the carrier’s Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, which is currently the longest A350 variant and operates the longest route by QR from Doha (DOH) to Auckland (AKL). This plane is also expected to be a critical component in Qantas’ (QF) Project Sunrise.

Boeing will display the successor to the most extensively sold widebody aircraft in history, the Boeing 777X, attempting to recover against the type’s tarnished certification history, which had caused significant delays. The initial delivery of the Boeing 777-9 is not expected to occur until at least 2025.

Be sure to stay tuned to Airways for special coverage of the latest developments of PAS2023 as they unfold.

Featured image: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways