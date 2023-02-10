ATR, P&WC Firm Partnership for 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel Future

DALLAS – ATR and Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) have announced a collaboration to achieve 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) operation for the PW127 and recently certified PW127XT engines that power the ATR 42 and 72 turboprops.

Currently, engines are only certified to operate with a blend of a maximum of 50% SAF. ATR and P&WC plan to increase this to 100% SAF by 2025.

Photo: ATR.

Previous Collaboration

The pair have already worked together, powering a Braathens Regional Airlines (DC) flight from Malmö airport (MMX) to Stockholm Bromma Airport (BMA). The one-hour 20-minute flight was operated by an ATR 72-600 using 100% SAF, provided by Finnish energy company Neste, in both PW127M engines.

“Our collaboration with ATR will be underway throughout 2023 and 2024 and builds on our recent 100% SAF test flight with Braathens Regional Airlines, which was an industry first for regional aviation,” said Anthony Rossi at Pratt & Whitney Canada.

“Alongside our efforts to continually enhance aircraft engine efficiency, SAF has a critical role to play on the journey to achieve the aviation industry’s goal of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. While all Pratt & Whitney Canada engines have already been certified for 50% SAF blends for more than a decade, ensuring readiness to operate with 100% SAF blends in future will allow us to maximise their potential for decarbonisation.”

Braathens Regional ATR 72-600 (SE-MKD). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

ATR Comments

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer, added, “It is our collective responsibility as an industry to continue taking action to ensure that the vital connections provided by our aircraft across the globe are operated sustainably.

“We have recently demonstrated with our collaborators, Braathens Regional Airlines and Pratt & Whitney Canada, that ATR aircraft are SAF-ready. Now, we need to continue to join forces to increase SAF availability, as part of our common journey towards net-zero.”

ATR and P&WC will now conduct the necessary studies, analysis, and ground and flight tests to gain certification. P&WC said in a statement that this ‘will ultimately depend on ASTM International defining a specification for that fuel’ and that ‘the program will adhere to standards established by ASTM International.’

Featured Image: