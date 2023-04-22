FAA Interim Boss Billy Nolen to Step Down

DALLAS – Billy Nolen, the acting administrator of the US Federal Aviation Administration, is to step down this summer, creating a leadership void at an agency that has been without a Senate-confirmed head for more than a year.

The move also comes as the aviation industry gears up for one of its busiest summer seasons in years as demand for air travel booms post-pandemic.

In an internal memo obtained by Politico, Nolen said that it was “time for a new captain to guide the FAA.”

He added, “I have given everything to this agency, and now it’s time to do the same for my family, who have sacrificed so much and supported me during my time at the FAA.”

American Airlines Boeing 737-800. Photo: Michael Rodeback.Airways.

Challenging Tenure

Nolen, who started life as a pilot for American Airlines (AA) and previously served as associate administrator of aviation safety, was appointed as acting administrator in April 2021. He had been seen as the natural candidate to continue in the leadership role.

Since his appointment, Nolen has faced numerous issues, including several high-profile near misses that have placed the aviation industry into the spotlight. This led him to initiate a full safety review, including looking at the country’s air traffic systems, revealing a shortage of ATC staff.

There has also been ongoing scrutiny of Boeing. This led the FAA to hire additional safety staff to oversee the US plane maker’s systems and processes.

President Biden announced former Denver International Airport (DEN) boss Phil Washington as his choice to take over FAA leadership in March. However, he withdrew from the process over concerns around his suitability for the job. Currently, there is no clear successor to Nolen.

Featured Image: Billy Nolen. Photo: Federal Aviation Administration.