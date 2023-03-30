Etihad Airways, China Southern Airlines Sign MoU

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY) and China Southern Airlines (CZ) have signed the MoU for broader cooperation that will allow their passengers to experience enhanced travel opportunities.

The Memorandum of Understanding also includes the support of each other in various activities in Abu Dhabi or Beijing. Some of them include mutual procurement opportunities across ground handling, cargo operations support, bonded warehousing, catering, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) support.

Etihad recently inaugurated its first scheduled flight between Abu Dhabi Airport (AUH) and Beijing Daxing Airport (PKX), the latter CZ’s hub. The airline operated the scheduled service with the help of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Etihad Boeing 787. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Executive Comments

Mr. Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer of EY, stated, “This MOU will serve as a platform for a stronger ongoing relationship between the two airlines. Etihad looks forward to working with China Southern Airlines to explore comprehensive and pragmatic ways in which the two carriers can work more closely together, to drive greater value through our unique strengths at Beijing Daxing International Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and further extend the reach of our joint network.

“Advanced cooperation between the two airlines sends a very strong signal to the industry and brings further hope of recovery for the global aviation and travel markets,” added Mr.Arik De.

Likewise, Zhang Dongsheng, Deputy Director General Commercial Steering Committee of CZ, stated, “The signing of the MOU opens a new chapter of win-win cooperation between the two carriers, which will further strengthen our unique advantages in the hub of Beijing Daxing International Airport, expand our global network and bring more convenience to passengers.”

“China Southern Airlines and Etihad have maintained a good partnership throughout the pandemic and will continue to deepen cooperation and explore more possibilities in the future. We look forward to working with Etihad to build a new model of cooperation, to work side by side, to connect business and procurement opportunities, to engage in dialogue, and embrace the future in an innovative way,” said Dongsheng.

Etihad currently operates a fleet of 90 aircraft, while CZ has a huge fleet of 652 airliners.

Feature Image: Etihad airways 787-10 A6-BMC. Photo: Daniel Crawford/Airways