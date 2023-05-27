Envoy Air Embraer ERJ-145 Retirement Imminent

DALLAS – US regional carrier Envoy Air (MQ) is set to retire its last Embraer ERJ-145 airliner next week.

The Texas-based subsidiary of American Airlines (AA) first revealed it intended to retire the type earlier this month. This comes as the airline shifts towards the larger Embraer E175. In March, AA announced that it had assigned six more of the type to its subsidiary, bringing the total number operated to 107. It also flies 27 of the smaller E170.

Currently, Envoy has nine 50-seat ERJ-145s remaining, many of which are approaching twenty years old. The type had been the backbone of the fleet for many years, with over 150 in service at its peak. It also flew the smaller Embraer ERJ-140 and ERJ-135.

The aircraft’s replacement, the E170/175, which has seating for 66 and 76, respectively, offers passengers a much better inflight experience. Power outlets and inflight WiFi are available, and MQ can also provide 12 first-class seats on the larger jets.

Envoy Air (American Eagle) Embraer E175LR (N221NN). Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways.

Other Regional Subsidiaries

American Airlines’ other regional affiliate Piedmont Airlines (PT), still operates the ERJ-145. Some of MQs former examples will be transferred to PT in due course. PSA Airlines (OH) is another regional partner which operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ700 and 900 airliners.

In December 2022, it was announced that Mesa Airlines (YV) would end its relationship with AA. The final flight by YV for AA was on April 3. Mesa has shifted its focus to working with United Airlines (UA).

Featured Image: Envoy Air Embraer ERJ-145. Photo: Envoy Air.