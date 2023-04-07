Emirates to Increase Canadian Connections

DALLAS – Emirates (EK) is increasing its frequency between Dubai (DXB) and Toronto (YYZ) with two more flights per week following the recently expanded air transport agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada.

Starting from April 20, the airline will operate daily flights on the popular route, aiming to meet the high demand for passenger services.

This development coincides with a notable improvement in bilateral relations between Canada and the UAE, expected to result in substantial economic advantages in various industries and supply chains for both nations.

Emirates A6-EUJ Airbus A380-861. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Daily Flights to Toronto

EK currently operates its flagship Airbus A380 on the route, allowing 491 passengers across Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class on each flight.

The additional flights will mean the Middle East carrier will offer close to 2,000 other seats, representing a 40% increase in capacity.

The DXB-YYZ route is highly popular amongst customers from India, UAE, Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka. At the same time, the same countries represent top destinations for travelers from Toronto.

EK established a codeshare partnership with Air Canada (AC) last year, enabling passengers to have uninterrupted travel options when traveling to Canadian domestic destinations through Toronto. EK customers traveling beyond Toronto can access top connections to cities such as Ottawa, Winnipeg, Halifax, Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton. Meanwhile, AC’s passengers can reach more than 130 destinations in EK’s extensive network across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East via its hub in Dubai.

Emirates A6-EPK Boeing 777-300(ER) (Expo 2020 Livery). Arturo La Roche/Airways

Executive Comments

Adnan Kazim, EK’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), praised the recent expansion of the air services agreement between the UAE and Canada, calling it crucial for the airline’s growth. He expressed gratitude towards all stakeholders and authorities involved in the agreement, emphasizing that it will boost both countries’ aviation and tourism sectors.

“We have been serving customers between Toronto and Dubai since 2007, and although the double-decker A380 aircraft has been operating the route since 2009, demand arising from leisure and corporate travellers, diaspora and students has consistently outstripped the allocated capacity,” Kazim said.

“Business ties between Canada and the UAE have grown significantly over the years and the expanded air services will help to further nurture business and trade. The expansion of air services is also an affirmation of the growing importance of the UAE to Canada’s global connectivity, which we can support through our global network of more than 130 destinations.

“Together with the relevant authorities, our codeshare and loyalty programme partner Air Canada, and our valued industry partners, we look forward to playing a role in facilitating more tourism and trade opportunities between the two nations.”

Feature Image: Emirates Airbus A380 (A6-EEX). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways