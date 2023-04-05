Canada, UAE Partner to Strengthen Air Connection

DALLAS – Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed an agreement to increase air travel between the two nations.

The agreement’s aim is for Canadian and UAE-based airlines to introduce more flight options and routes between the countries, providing more flight options to passengers and businesses.

The agreement also aims to create job opportunities for Canadians and stimulate economic growth, according to the AC press release.

C-FVNF Air Canada Boeing 787-9. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Bilateral Agreement

The UAE Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, stated that an expanded air transport agreement with Canada consisted of 21 flights per week per country, increasing the current number of flights by 50% and providing airlines with greater flexibility to adjust to the market demand changes to offer new routes.

This expanded agreement is expected to enhance Canada’s global connectivity, support tourism and trade activity between the two countries, and better serve the growing Canada-UAE air transport market.

The new rights granted under the agreement are immediately available to airlines, aligning with Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy since the UAE is a hub for many flights to Asia.

Emirates A6-EBI Boeing 777-36N(ER). Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Insights on the Accord

In announcing the proliferation of the Canada-United Arab Emirates air transport agreement, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Canada’s Minister of Transport, highlighted the benefits it would bring to Canada’s international connectivity and commercial relationships.

The accord will also create more opportunities for Canadian travelers, industry stakeholders, and workers in the air sector, supporting the recovery of the Canadian air industry and creating middle-class jobs.

The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development, also emphasized the strong people-to-people ties and trade and investment connections between Canada and the UAE.

The partnership will contribute to greater economic and social expansion between the two countries, allowing Canadian companies to grow and diversify their markets globally.

The codesharing agreement between EK and AC. Photo: Emirates.

Emirates-Air Canada Codeshare

On November 2022, the Arab carrier Emirates (EK) and Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada (AC), announced the codeshare agreement. The cooperation allows customers of both carriers to take advantage and enjoy seamless connectivity to 46 markets spanning three continents, including destinations across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

The codeshare agreement between the two carriers follows the announcement of the Dubai-based carrier beginning an identical cooperation with United Airlines (UA) on flights to Chicago (ORD), Houston (IAH), and San Francisco (SFO).

The extended agreement between the two countries will help strengthen their economies. It will further help carriers such as EK and AC to deploy more capacity and expand their networks.

Feature Image: Air Canada Boeing 737-8 (C-FSOI). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways