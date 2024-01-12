Delta Air Lines Places Second A350-1000 Order

DALLAS — The second order for Airbus in 2024 is here. Delta Air Lines (DL) will add 20 new A350-1000s to their fleet, with options for 20 more widebody aircraft.

The airline operates the A350-900 aircraft. Following today’s announcement, DL has an order book for 36 next-gen A350 aircraft, bringing the A350 fleet to over 60 by the end of the decade.

Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines will power the new A350-1000. The XWB-97 is a more powerful variant than the engine on the A350-900. This upgrade in engine power enhances the aircraft’s performance. Additionally, the A350-1000 boasts over 20% more fuel efficiency compared to retiring planes.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 wing night view. Photo: Matthew Calise/Airways

Expanding Global Footprint with the A350

As the Atlanta-based airline continues to expand its global reach, it anticipates operating its largest international schedule to date this year. This growth reflects DL’s commitment to providing extensive connectivity for passengers around the world. Moreover, passengers onboard the newest A350 can look forward to an exceptional flying experience.

The aircraft offers a spacious and serene cabin, with high ceilings and ample bin space. The cabin’s customized ambient lighting is specifically designed to reduce fatigue and minimize the effects of jet lag on long flights, ensuring a comfortable and rejuvenating journey for travelers.

N504DN Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

The Deta Fleet

According to DL, it currently operates 69 planes from the Airbus A330 Family, which includes NEO versions, as well as 28 planes from the A350 Family and 65 planes from the Boeing 767 Family.

In addition to these existing aircraft, the carrier has placed orders for 284 narrowbody and 48 widebody aircraft, which are scheduled for delivery in the coming years.

Featured image: A350-1000 render for Delta. Render: Delta News Room