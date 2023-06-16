Delta Air Lines, LATAM Increase Joint Venture Network

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) and the LATAM group are expanding their joint venture routes, enhancing their combined network between North and South America.

On October 29, LATAM Airlines Colombia (4C) will begin daily service between its iconic Miami hubs and Medellin, Colombia. The route will be served by Airbus A320 planes with Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

Also starting October 29, LATAM Airlines Peru (LP) will launch a three-times-weekly service between its Lima hub and Delta’s Atlanta (ATL) hub. LATAM’s first route to ATL will supplement DL’s existing daily service and will use Boeing 767 aircraft with Premium Business and Economy cabins.

Delta will also provide service between its Atlanta hub and Cartagena, Colombia, a charming historic city with popular beaches and scuba diving. The route will begin service on December 22 with three weekly flights using Boeing 737 aircraft with First Class, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin service.

Beginning Oct. 29, DL will add a second daily flight between Atlanta and the cosmopolitan Bogota, Colombia, a Trip Advisor Best Place to Visit in 2023, with Boeing 757 aircraft offering First Class, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin service. The new routes will be available for booking beginning June 17.

You can check out the schedule for the announced routes on DL’s website, though they are still subject to government approval and can change.

Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Group aircraft parked next to each other at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport. Photo: LATAM Airlines Group

An Expanding North-South American Network

Delta’s partnership with the LATAM Group connects more than 200 North American destinations served by Delta to more than 120 South American destinations served by LATAM.

Delta operates more than 780 daily flights from Atlanta to 143 destinations in the United States and Canada. Delta offers more than 30 daily flights from Miami to 11 destinations in the United States, while the LATAM Group offers 102 weekly flights from Miami to 5 cities in South America.

The LATAM group operates 33 daily flights to 11 South American destinations from Medellin and more than 108 daily flights to 37 South American destinations from Lima. The LATAM group operates 84 flights to 21 South American destinations from its hub in Bogota.

The newly announced routes allow the partnership to more than double capacity from Delta’s Atlanta hub and nearly double capacity to LATAM’s South American hubs.

Featured image: Delta, LATAM flight attendants. Photo: Delta Air Lines