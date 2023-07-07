Delta Air Lines, LATAM Add Bogota-Orlando Nonstop

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) and LATAM Airlines Colombia (4C) have signed a commercial agreement to fly daily nonstop flights between El Dorado International Airport (BOG) and Orlando International Airport (MCO).

An Airbus A320 with a total capacity of 174 people in the Premium Economy and Economy configuration will operate the daily BOG-MCO service. Flight LA4406 leaves Bogota at 10:15 am and arrives in Orlando at 3:35 pm. The return flight, LA4407, leaves Orlando at 4:57 pm and arrives in Bogota at 8:10 pm.

Bogota – Orlando inauguration ceremony. Photo: Delta Airlines

Remarks from the Inauguration

During the opening ceremony to commemorate the joint venture agreement, Commercial Manager of LATAM Airlines Colombia, Camilo Prieto, stated that the addition of a new route between Orlando and Bogota aligns with the strategy of providing more direct connectivity for customers with security and excellent customer service. He emphasized that the United States is a critical international destination for Colombian passengers.

Gianmarco Mazzetti, Delta Air Lines Sales Manager for Colombia, also expressed his excitement about their international operation expansion and said that the new service offered by LATAM will provide the best connection between North and South America to passengers on leisure or business trips.

ProColombia’s Vice President of Tourism Gilberto Salcedo highlighted that the inauguration of this new route has strategic importance for national connection. The initiative expands the options for international travelers, particularly those from the United States, to explore their wonderful sustainable tourism destinations.

Delta Airlines (DL) has recently announced a third route from Cartagena (CTG) to Atlanta (ATL) beginning on December 22 to complement its existing two daily flights between Bogota (BGL) and Atlanta (ATL). Additionally, LATAM has a service connecting Bogota (BGL) and New York-JFK (JFK).

Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Group aircraft parked next to each other at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport. Photo: LATAM Airlines Group

The Joint Venture Agreement

Delta and the LATAM group have increased their capacity between the United States and South America by 75% since the implementation of their strategic joint venture agreement in October 2022. The agreement has led to improved passenger volume and increased numbers of flights between New York, Los Angeles, and important South American cities.

Furthermore, there has been a capacity increase at Delta’s Atlanta hub and an equal capacity increase at LATAM hubs in some South American countries. The agreement covers specific markets, provides advantages to passengers, allows for the sharing of airport terminals, and facilitates faster connections to more than 300 locations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, the United States, and Canada.

Joint Venture Schedule:

Sao Paulo (GRU) – Los Angeles (LAX): Starting Aug. 1

Miami (MIA)-Medellín (MDE): Starting Oct. 29

New York(JFK)-Rio de Janeiro (GIG): Starting Dec. 16

Cartagena (CTG) -Atlanta (ATL): Resumes on Dec. 22

Featured image: LATAM CC-BHA Airbus A320-271N. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways