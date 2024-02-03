Condor Appoints Peter Gerber as New CEO, Formerly of Brussels Airlines

DALLAS — In the latest development for the German leisure carrier, Condor Airlines (DE) has announced the appointment of Peter Gerber as its new CEO. The decision comes into effect immediately, marking Gerber’s transition from his previous role as CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Brussels Airlines (SN), a subsidiary of Lufthansa (LH), and the flag carrier’s Chief Representative for European Affairs.
Taking over from Ralf Teckentrup, who served as CEO for an impressive 20 years, Gerber has over 30 years of service within the Lufthansa Group, holding prominent management positions, including CEO and CFO of Lufthansa Cargo. Additionally, he has served as President of the German Aviation Association (BDL), further solidifying his standing within the Lufthansa Group.
Overseeing Condor’s Fleet Upgrade
The appointment of Gerber as CEO signifies DE’s commitment to maintaining its strong position in the leisure airline sector. With his extensive background and proven leadership skills, Gerber is poised to steer the airline into a successful future, with the first task of seeing through the modernization of the DE’s short- and medium-haul fleets, retiring existing Airbus A320, A321, and Boeing 757 aircraft and introducing 41 new A320neo family aircraft.
Condor is set to receive six new Airbus A320neos as per an agreement with BOC Aviation that aligns with the carrier’s broader fleet renewal program involving the replacement of the current Boeing 767 long-haul fleet by spring 2024. The airline also has an order for three more A330-900s slated to join the fleet in 2026 and 2027.
Featured image: Condor’s current narrow-body fleet consists of Airbus A320s, Airbus A321s, and Boeing 757-300s. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways