China Southern to Launch Doha Flights

DALLAS — China Southern Airlines (CZ) has announced that it will launch direct scheduled flights between Guangzhou (CAN) and Doha (DOH) flights in April.

The Guangzhou-based carrier will operate flights from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) to Doha International Airport (DOH) starting on April 22, 2024. The carrier will initially operate 4 weekly rotations on this route. These direct flights will be operated using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The launch of the route is a remarkable step for CZ. The airline’s president Han Wansheng said that CZ was committed to the route for the long term, according to AeroTime.

“Our newly launched flight route between Guangzhou and Doha will enhance connectivity and facilitate exchanges between China and countries along the Belt and Road Initiative in trade, tourism, and culture. Qatar Airways, our strategic partner, is a long-term committed provider of high-quality services.” Han Wansheng, President of China Southern Air Holding Company.

China Southern (B-20C6) Boeing 787-9. Photo: Davide Calabresi/Airways.

Qatar Airways Codeshare Partner

China Southern will operate these flights with partner airline Qatar Airways (QR). QR is one of its codeshare partners. CZ is Qatar Airways’ third codeshare partner in China, alongside Cathay Pacific (CX) and Xiamen Airlines (MF). QR said that the launch of CZ’s direct flights to DOH cements the strategic cooperation between the two airlines, as well as builds economic ties between China and Qatar.

“We will further promote bilateral cooperation, reinforcing each other’s global flight network. Together we will join hands to offer more comfortable and convenient traveling experiences for passengers around the world,” Wansheng said.

Flights from CAN to DOH will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. They will depart from Guangzhou at 19:20 local time, arriving in Doha at 22:50 local time. These flights return on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing from Doha at 01:15 local time, and arriving in Guangzhou at 13:40 local time.

Feature Image: China Southern Airlines B-1297 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.Photo: Max Langley/Airways