Cathay Pacific Cargo Has a New Name

DALLAS — Cathay Pacific Cargo, Cathay Pacific’s (CX) air cargo subsidiary, has changed its name to Cathay Cargo. The airline says the rebranding aims to “reinforce the existing strong brand association and perceptions held by its customers.”

Following this change, only the group’s passenger carrier will use the word “Pacific” in its branding. This change in the name of the airline reminds the recent purchase of the Cathay Group of Dragonair (KA), who then transformed this historic Chinese carrier into a subsidiary and renamed it “Cathay Dragon.”

However, due to the spread of the pandemic, the company ceased operations in October 2020, and the majority of the fleet was absorbed by CF.

Ronald Lam, COE of the Cathay Group, stated, “This is an opportune moment to align our cargo business with the master brand as we continue our cargo investments in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area for a promising future. This rebrand reflects our Cargo business’ commitment to the same ‘Move Beyond’ ambition, offering leading-edge services to our customers.”

Along with this rebranding campaign, Cathay Cargo’s website has been redesigned to enable users to easily access crucial features such as booking, track, trace, and flight availability, as well as to promote their latest campaign offers and solutions.

The rebranded “Cathay Cargo” plays a key role as the home cargo airline out of Hong Kong, the largest cargo airport in the world. Photo: Cathay Cargo

About Cathay Cargo

Cathay Cargo began its operations back in 1946 as a small regional freight airline that merged with CX. It wasn’t until the 1990s that the cargo subsidiary was truly established as a semi-independent operator specializing exclusively in air cargo transport.

In 1997, the first deliveries of Boeing 747-400 freighters began, and Cathay Cargo became the first operator of a Boeing Converted Freighter, registered as B-HOU, which previously operated with the passenger division of the group.

Today, the airline relies exclusively on its Jumbo Jets to support its operations. It has 20 units (six Boeing 747-400Fs and 14 Boeing 747-8Fs) and flies to a total of 30 destinations worldwide.

Cathay Cargo works as a crucial piece in the cargo transport not only of the airline group but also as the flag carrier of Hong Kong Airport (HKG), the largest airport by air cargo in the world for several years. Additionally, it is one of the main cargo airlines of the Oneworld Alliance, which CX is a founder member of.

Apart from its standard cargo operations, Cathay Cargo also manages and monitors all the cargo carried by passenger flights from CX, Hong Kong Express (UO), and Air Hong Kong (LD), and offers a wide range of 11 pioneering solutions for customers worldwide.

Featured image: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways