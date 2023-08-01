Canada Jetlines Welcomes Third Airbus A320

DALLAS – Toronto Pearson (YYZ)-based Canada Jetlines (AU) has received its third Airbus A320 aircraft on lease from “a global aviation lessor.” The airline has hailed the jet’s arrival as a “significant milestone” in its fleet-growth plan.

The CFM-56 powered jet registered C-GLJH, is just over 15 years old and previously operated with Virgin America (VX) before joining Alaska Airlines (AS) following its acquisition of VX in 2018.

Canada Jetlines commenced operations in September 2022, flying between YYZ and Calgary (YYC), a route that has since been terminated. Cautious expansion has been the name of the game for the Canadian new entrant, with scheduled services offered between YYZ, Cancun (CUN) and Las Vegas (LAS).

It has also expanded into the charter flying business and recently signed a six-month deal with Suriname-based Fly AllWays (8W) to provide weekly flights from YYZ to Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO) in Georgetown, Guyana. Since the beginning of 2023, AU has operated some 340 charter and ACMI flights and plans to operate more this year. To support this expansion, the carrier has also revealed that by 2025 it plans to expand its fleet to 15 Airbus A320s.

Canada Jetlines Airbus A320-200 CYVR YVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.

CEO Comments

“Canada Jetlines is executing on its previously-announced fleet growth plan with the addition of its third aircraft,” stated Canada Jetlines CEO Eddy Doyle in a press release.

“The arrival during summer season is great timing to support our existing customers and continue the company’s growth plans as we look forward to our busy winter season. The expansion of Jetlines’ fleet will enable scheduled service expansion to new leisure destinations, fulfilling our commitment to customers and agency clients to becoming a premier choice of leisure airline.”

Featured Image: Canada Jetlines Airbus A320 (C-GLJH). Photo: Canada Jetlines.