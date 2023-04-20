Budapest Airport Appoints New CEO

DALLAS — Following approval from the Budapest Airport (BUD) Board of Directors and shareholders, Chief Commercial Officer Kam Jandu will assume the role of CEO starting May 1, 2023.

At the start of March, BUD announced that its current CEO, Chris Dinsdale, would be leaving the company by the end of July to become the president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority, which operates two airports, including Calgary International Airport (YYC) in Canada.

Kam Jandu. Photo: Budapest Airport

25 Years of Aviation Experience

Kam Jandu has extensive knowledge of the company, having joined BUD in 2009. Initially working as an Aviation Director and then as Chief Commercial Officer in 2013, he has been instrumental in the realization of the company’s strategic objectives. Thanks to him and his team, BUD’s air connections have improved, and the number of directly accessible destinations from Budapest has increased impressively.

Gerhard Schroeder, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Budapest Airport Zrt., said the new CEO, “Kam Jandu can look back on 25 years of broad experience in the aviation industry. With him, Budapest Airport will be able to continue its successful development and further expand its role as Hungary’s most important gateway. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I wish him every success in his new role.”

Featured image: Budapest Airport (BUD). Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways