Brussels Airlines to Expand Fleet, Appoints New CEO

DALLAS — Brussels Airlines (SN) recently signed an agreement with CityJet (WX) to wet-lease two 88-seater Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft for SN’s summer schedule.

The carrier will provide daily flights between Munich (MUC), Milan (LIN), Bordeaux (BOD), Vienna (VIE), Lyon (LYS), and Geneva (GVA).

The airline will also fly regional flights (mostly business) to Hamburg (HAM) and Birmingham (BHX), too. All these flights will be operated by WX.

A CityJet Bombardier CRJ-900 EI-GEB on landing. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

In addition to the SN-WX lease plan, the airline will expand its Airbus fleet with two A320s to grow its network. The airframes will remain permanently in SN’s fleet and aim to medium-haul routes, such as Djerba (DJE), or Monastir (MIR).

With this fleet and network expansion, Brussels Airlines is achieving its growth target three years ahead of schedule. In 2023, Brussels Airlines will acquire three Airbus A320neo aircraft to significantly reduce CO2 and noise emissions on its medium-haul network. The airline also plans to operate its first Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) flight in 2023. By 2030, Brussels Airlines aims to emit 50 percent less CO2 than in 2019 and plans to be carbon neutral by 2050. Jan Derycke, Head of Strategy and Network Planning, Brussels Airlines

Dorothea von Boxberg. Photo: Lufthansa Group

New CEO Appointment

The airline has also announced the appointment of its new CEO, Dorothea von Boxberg. On April 15, 2023, she will take her position as CEO in Brussels, Belgium. Furthermore, Dorothea will be SN’s Representative of the Board of Directors to the European Commission.

The executive is Lufthansa Cargo’s (LH) Chairman of the Board. The board’s new officer is unknown and will be announced shortly.

I am very pleased that Dorothea von Boxberg, an experienced and skilled airline manager from within Lufthansa Group, is assuming the leadership position at Brussels Airlines. With her extensive knowledge and broad understanding of cargo and passenger airlines, she will continue to drive the successful transformation of Brussels Airlines, Belgium’s national airline, in the coming years. Christina Foerster, Member of the Executive Board of the Lufthansa Group and Chair of the Board of Directors of SN Airholding

Brussels Airlines Airbus A319 OO-SSJ on landing. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Brussels Airlines

The carrier was founded in November 2006 with a base at BRU. SN is a member of the Lufthansa Group and thus a Star Alliance member.

Brussels Airlines has 42 aircraft, nine Airbus A330-300s for long-haul operations, 16 Airbus A319s, and 17 Airbus A320s for short-haul operations. They have an order for an Airbus A320, registered OO-SNQ.

Featured photo: Brussels Airlines (Belgian Icons – Tomorrowland livery) Airbus A320 OO-SNF on landing by Dominik Csordás/Airways