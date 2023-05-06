Boliviana de Aviacion Operates its First A330

DALLAS – Bolivian flag carrier Boliviana de Aviación (OB) has announced its plan to commence operations of a leased Airbus A330-200 to facilitate international flights to the United States and Europe.

The first airframe of three leased examples was presented in a Santa Cruz de la Sierra ceremony where Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora and other government officials were in attendance.

The A330 aircraft chosen by OB can carry up to 278 passengers. Its contemporary cabin design will provide an enhanced travel experience with direct aisle access in business class and the widest economy class seats available. OB’s long-haul passengers traveling to and from Bolivia can now access the latest cabin technologies, such as an advanced In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system.

Boliviana de Aviación Boeing 767-300 (CP-3086). Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

Airbus Supports OB

Airbus is offering training services to OB to support the entry into service of its leased A330-200 aircraft. The training will cover the airline’s flight and maintenance crew, and Airbus will also provide an on-site consultation with Skywise Health Monitoring (SHM), a real-time aircraft monitoring tool.

The tool enables OBs engineers to scan aircraft warnings to anticipate unscheduled maintenance-related outages. This support will ensure that OB’s operations run smoothly and enhance the aircraft’s overall performance.

Boliviana de Aviación (OB) has signed up for Airbus Flight Hour Services (FHS) to ensure the best availability of key components for its A330 fleet.

The multi-year hourly maintenance contract includes on-site standby at Viru Viru International Airport (VVI) and repair services.OB joins several Latin American airlines in avoiding the burden of managing and owning a stock of spare parts while securing component services to maintain the performance of its A330 aircraft.

They have selected a suite of solutions for NAVBLUE, the flight operations subsidiary of Airbus. This includes a navigation database for its flight management system (FMS) and an electronic flight bag (EFB) to help pilots receive aircraft performance calculations and consult flight operations documentation and checklists.

Airbus said that NAVBLUE ‘will provide document management services and tail-based performance optimization software that will enhance the aircraft performance monitoring (APM) process.’

Boliviana de Aviación (OB) aims to leverage state-of-the-art solutions to manage and optimize its operations with the help of NAVBLUE’s expertise. OB is a top airline in Bolivia, offering routes connecting individuals domestically and internationally.

Feature Image: Airbus