Boeing to Showcase 777-9 at Wings India 2024

DALLAS — Amid production woes back home, Boeing has announced that its flagship aircraft, the 777-9, will be on display at Wings India 2024 on January 18–19 in Hyderabad, India. This will be the plane’s maiden landing in the South Asian country.

The premiere of the 777-9 plane at Wings India 2024 gives visitors and industry professionals an early peek at Boeing’s latest offering in the competitive long-haul market.

This news follows the announcement by Boeing that a US$100 million investment in India’s aviation infrastructure will be used to strengthen pilot training and other vital aviation components, demonstrating the company’s commitment to bolstering the country’s rise as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market.

Air India’s tail is already visible on the fuselage of the N779XW. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Boeing 777X Orderbook

Boeing has more than 450 orders for the 777X family aircraft, including 777-8 (passenger and freighter variants) and 777-9 from major airlines such as All Nippon Airlines (NH), British Airways (BA), Cathay Pacific (CX), Emirates (EK), Etihad Airways (EY), Lufthansa (LH, its launch customer), Qatar Airways (QR) and Singapore Airlines (SQ). Indian flag carrier Air India (AI) has a subsequent order for 10 777-9 aircraft to modernize its wide-body long-haul fleet.

Wings India 2024, an ambitious collaboration between the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), is poised to become the biggest gathering in Asia dedicated to all aspects of civil aviation, including commercial, general, and business aviation.

