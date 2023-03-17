Boeing Restarts Delivery of 787 Dreamliner

DALLAS – US plane maker Boeing resumed the delivery of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Thursday. The company delivered the new Boeing 787 to German flag carrier Lufthansa (LH).

The airliner deliveries were halted due to issues related to data analysis errors associated with the jet’s forward pressure bulkhead. The company found this issue after it reviewed its certification records.

Lufthansa D-ABPA Boeing 787-9, First 787 Delivery Flight. KPAE PAE. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Delivery Resumed

The 70-year-old carrier took delivery of its fourth Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The aircraft, D-ABPE, took off from Seattle’s Paine Field Airport (PAE) on Wednesday and landed in Frankfurt yesterday, as tracked by FlightRadar24.

D-ABFE performed its final test flight on March 10, 2023. The airline expects two more Dreamliners to join its fleet.

Lufthansa deploys its Boeing 787s to serve its passengers on North American destinations. These include flights from Frankfurt to Austin, Dallas Fort Worth, Denver, and Montreal.

Saudia Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Dreamliner Demand

Dave Calhoun, Boeing’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), told Reuters on Tuesday that the demand for Boeing 787s was the “biggest I’ve ever seen” and that he was confident in the company’s ability to meet its production goals.

CNBC also shared the statement by an analyst that Boeing must now push down the menace of supply chain limitations as it seeks to ramp up 787s productions from its recent low rate to its mark of ten per month by the end of 2026.

Recently the American aerospace company received a large Boeing 787 order from various airlines. Close to 200 orders for Dreamliners have come from United Airlines (UA), and Air India (AI), as well as from two Saudi Arabian Carriers, Saudia (SV) and Riyadh Air.

United has placed a firm order for 100 Boeing 787s with an option to purchase an additional 100. Similarly, AI committed to 20 Boeing 787-9s.

Likewise, SV placed a firm order for 39 787s and 10 as options, and Riyadh Air also placed orders for 39 Dreamliners and 33 787-9s as options.

With the resumption of deliveries, Boeing can continue to clear up its order books.

Feature Image: Boeing 787 Dreamliner | Photo: Brandon Farris