New Saudi Arabian Carrier Riyadh Air Chooses All-Boeing 787-9 Fleet
DALLAS — Riyadh Air and Boeing announced today that the new Saudi Arabian carrier has selected the 787 Dreamliner to power its global launch and support its goal of operating one of the world’s most efficient and sustainable fleets.

Riyadh Air, which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced plans to purchase 39 highly efficient 787-9s, with options for an additional 33 787-9s. Riyadh Air, based in the capital city, will play an important role in expanding Saudi Arabia’s air transport network.

This agreement, part of Saudi Arabia’s larger strategic plan to make the country a global aviation hub, coincides with SAUDIA’s (SV) announced intention to purchase up to 121 787 Dreamliners.

According to Boeing, the 787-9 provides the longest range of the Dreamliner family, flying approximately 300 passengers 7,565 nautical miles (14,010 km), with additional cargo capacity.

Boeing and Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) also announced the national flag carrier will grow its long-haul fleet with a selection of up to 49 787 Dreamliners. Render: Boeing

Comments from Riyadh Air, Boeing Officials

The new airline reflects the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia to be at the core of shaping the future of global air travel and be a true disrupter in terms of customer experience,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.

“Riyadh Air’s commitment to its customers will see the integration of digital innovation and authentic Saudi hospitality to deliver a seamless travel experience. By positioning the airline as both a global connector and a vehicle to drive tourist and business travel to Saudi Arabia, our new 787-9 airplanes will serve as a foundation for our worldwide operations, as we build the wider network and connect our guests to Saudi Arabia and many destinations around the world,” Douglas said.

Saudi Arabia Announces Brand New Airline, Riyadh Air

“This is a significant order that will support Riyadh Air’s commitment to deliver a world-class travel experience, while supporting American aerospace manufacturing jobs at Boeing and across our supply chain,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“We are incredibly proud of our nearly eight decades of partnership to drive innovation and sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector. Our agreement builds on that longstanding partnership and will further expand access to safe and sustainable commercial air travel for decades more.”

Featured image: Riyadh Air has chosen the 787 Dreamliner to power its global launch and support its goal of operating one of the most efficient and sustainable fleets in the world. Render: Boeing

SAUDIA to Grow Long-Haul Fleet with 49 Dreamliners

