SAUDIA to Grow Long-Haul Fleet with 49 Dreamliners

DALLAS — Boeing and Jeddah-based SAUDIA (SV) announced today that the national flag carrier will add up to 49 787 Dreamliners to its long-haul fleet. SV plans to buy 39 787s, with an additional ten options, to expand its global operations by leveraging the Dreamliner’s efficiency, range, and flexibility. The agreement covers both the 787-9 and the 787-10 models.

This Boeing deal is part of the airline’s larger strategic plan to make the country a global aviation hub. SV announced today its intention to purchase up to 121 787 Dreamliners, making this the fifth-largest commercial order in Boeing’s history. This will help the country meet its 2030 goal of serving 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million visitors.

SAUDIA currently operates over 50 Boeing planes on its long-haul network, including the 777-300ER (Extended Range), 787-9, and 787-10 Dreamliners. The additional 787s will supplement SV’s existing fleet, allowing it to fully capitalize on the value of the Boeing 777 and 787 families.

According to Boeing, the Dreamliner reduces fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces.

HZ-AK43 Saudia Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Comments from SAUDIA group, Boeing

“SAUDIA continues its expansion efforts in all aspects of the airline; whether it’s introducing new destinations or increasing the aircraft fleet,” His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of SAUDIA Group.

The DG added, “The agreement with Boeing delivers on this commitment and the newly added aircraft will further enable SAUDIA to fulfill its strategic objective of bringing the world to the Kingdom.”

“Adding to its 787 Dreamliner fleet will enable SAUDIA to expand its long-haul service with outstanding range, capacity, and efficiency,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“After more than 75 years of partnership, we are honored by SAUDIA’s confidence in Boeing products and will continue to support Saudi Arabia’s goal to expand sustainable air travel,” concluded Mr. Deal.

Since revenue service began in 2011, the Boeing 787 family has launched more than 350 new nonstop routes around the world, including 50 new routes since 2020.

Featured image: SAUDIA Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Render: Boeing