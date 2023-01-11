Boeing Records Strong Q4 Delivery Results

DALLAS – US plane maker Boeing has announced its Q4 2022 delivery results, handing over a total of 152 commercial airframes.

During December, the manufacturer managed to increase the number of airframes delivered, taking the total number for the year to 480.

This was broken down into 387 737 family aircraft, five 747 family aircraft, 33 767 family aircraft, 24 777 family aircraft and 31 787 family aircraft. This marked a 41% increase in airframes delivered compared to the 340 handed over in 2021.

Boeing is still awaiting certification of its -7 and -10 MAX variants. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

December Order Boost

December was also a good month for the company as it bagged orders for an additional 250 aircraft. This included a massive deal with United Airlines (UA) for 90 737 MAXs and 90 787s.

The 737 MAX family received orders from Avalon Aerospace Leasing, BOC Aviation, Pembroke Capital and several undisclosed customers.

Meanwhile, orders for the 787 in December were received from Avolon, El Al Israel Airlines (LY), Hawaiian Airlines (HA) and six for unnamed customers.

Boeing now has 4,578 aircraft in its backlog, up from 4,250 at the end of the previous year. In a statement, the manufacturer said it would reveal its Q4 financial results on January 25.

Featured Image: Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.