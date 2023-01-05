Hawaiian Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Order
DALLAS – Hawaiian Airlines (HA) has ordered a further two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, bringing its total firm order for the type to 12.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) placed on January 4, the airline has also agreed with Boeing to defer delivery of ten 787s it already has on order.

HA currently operates 24 Airbus A330-200s. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways.

Airbus Switch

The original deal for the Dreamliner was placed in March 2018 after the carrier cancelled its order for six Airbus A330-800s. Initial deliveries were due during Q4 of 2022, but this has now been pushed back to Q4 of 2023, when one 787 will arrive. Three more airframes will follow a year later, and deliveries will continue into 2027.

In an official statement, the airline said, “Actual delivery dates are subject to change based on various potential factors, including production delays by the manufacturer.”

The airline utilises its A321neo fleet on both inter-island and medium-haul routes. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways.

Business Diversification

Despite enjoying a solid summer, HA posted a loss of over US$9m for Q3 2022. However, the airline’s CEO Peter Ingram said that HA’s competitive position was “strong” and remained optimistic about the future.

In a bid to diversify its business, HA announced an agreement with Amazon to operate and maintain ten Airbus A330-300P2F starting later this year. Ingram said of the deal at the time, “This relationship provides a catalyst to grow our business and the unique opportunity to diversify our revenue sources while capitalising on our established strengths.”

Hawaiian Airlines, Amazon Announce Freighter Agreement

Featured Image: HA’s 787 order has grown to 12. Photo: Hawaiian Airlines.

